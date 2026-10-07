Moore Belgium Rebrands as Auren to Form 1 Billion Euro Group

Belgian accountancy and consulting firm Moore Belgium is transforming into Auren, a new European group uniting sector peers across six countries with a projected annual revenue of 1 miljard euro and more than 7,000 employees, De Tijd reported.

The Bottom Line

Revenue Milestone: The newly formed Auren group targets a combined revenue of 1 miljard euro this year, driven by operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain.

The newly formed Auren group targets a combined revenue of 1 miljard euro this year, driven by operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain. Ownership Structure: Private equity firm Waterland holds a 55% stake in the new European entity, while local partners retain the remaining 45%.

Private equity firm Waterland holds a 55% stake in the new European entity, while local partners retain the remaining 45%. Expansion Targets: Peter Verschelden confirmed that the Belgian branch alone aims to hit 500 miljoen euro in revenue by 2030, building on a foundation of over 100 historical acquisitions.

From Belgian Footprint to European Integration

The restructuring initiative unites accounting and consulting practices under a single European banner while keeping local operational autonomy intact. Alongside Belgium, firms from the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain are pooling their resources under the Auren name. According to coverage from Accountancy Vandaag, the partnership is backed by investment firm Waterland, which controls 55% of the group’s equity, leaving the remaining 45% in the hands of the active partners.

Peter Verschelden steps into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Auren group while maintaining his position as Executive Chairman of Auren Belgium. Verschelden orchestrated the buy-and-build strategy that enabled Moore Belgium to scale past 300 miljoen euro in revenue across more than 60 offices with 2,330 employees, bolstered by a strategic alliance with Moore Law and its 155 lawyers. The structural blueprint forged in the Belgian market now serves as the template for cross-border integration.

Photo: accountancyvandaag.be

Scaling Advisory Services for Transnational Midmarket Firms

To mitigate these friction points, Auren is centralizing investments in artificial intelligence applications, new technologies, and specialized talent pools. The group covers a wide service spectrum, spanning finance and accounting, audit and assurance, tax and legal, advisory, corporate finance, digital transformation, data analytics, and wealth transfer structures for family-owned businesses.

To assist them in this, we are investing on a European level in AI solutions, new technology and talent.

Metric / Feature Auren Group Scope Auren Belgium Specifics Projected Revenue 1 miljard euro 500 miljoen euro (Target by 2030) Total Workforce Over 7,000 Employees 2,330 Employees Geographic Reach 6 European Countries 60+ Offices in Belgium Ownership Split 55% Waterland / 45% Partners Integrated in Group Structure

Autonomous Growth and Future Expansion Roadmaps

Despite the creation of a centralized European powerhouse, local offices retain their operational independence. The participating firms across the six initial countries intend to pursue parallel strategies combining organic expansion with targeted local acquisitions. Leadership envisions the brand eventually extending its footprint into more than twenty nations.