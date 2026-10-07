Broadcasters Face Corrective Orders From KCC Over Violations of Programming Rules

The Broadcasting, Media and Communications Commission (BMCC) has issued corrective orders against 12 broadcasting operators for failing to establish mandatory programming committees or properly overhaul their internal broadcasting programming regulations.

Enforcing Autonomy and Accountability in the Newsroom

The regulatory action targets broadcasters that neglected structural mandates introduced through amendments to the Broadcasting Act last August. These legislative changes require media companies to operate joint programming committees comprising both management and working-level personnel. They also tighten the rules governing the establishment and revision of internal codes that protect editorial independence.

During the 40th general meeting held at the Government Complex Gwacheon on Oct. 7, the BMCC reviewed compliance data compiled from an inspection of 37 broadcasting operators conducted between June and September. Out of the evaluated entities, Jeju Broadcasting failed both requirements by omitting its programming committee entirely and leaving its programming regulations unrevised. Meanwhile, 11 other organizations—including KBS, KNN, and YTN—completed their committee formations but missed the statutory deadline to rewrite their programming codes.

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During the deliberations, commissioners debated whether to grant extra time to operators still engaged in labor-management negotiations over their code revisions. However, BMCC Chairman Kim Jong-chul rejected further administrative leniency. Already having violation statuses in place, adding more administrative guidance is not appropriate, Kim stated. The corrective order passed by a majority vote of the attending commissioners, establishing a strict compliance deadline of Nov. 7.

Financial Restructuring and Corporate Realignment

Beyond the programming code violations, the BMCC addressed several regulatory hurdles for cable and general programming networks. The commission issued a separate corrective order against Dlive for failing to fulfill relicensing conditions tied to its debt-to-equity ratio. Dlive must submit an updated capital expansion and debt-reduction plan within three months. BMCC Vice Chairman Go Min-soo warned that ignoring the corrective order could trigger severe statutory penalties under Article 18 of the Broadcasting Act, ranging from business suspension and advertising halts to full license revocation.

The commission also finalized its autumn relicensing roadmap for general programming channels. MBN faces a formal relicensing review this November, evaluated by a specialized panel of experts in broadcasting, law, economics, and management.

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Navigating Corporate Recovery at JTBC

The regulatory timeline for JTBC underwent significant adjustment following the network’s financial restructuring. JTBC applied for corporate rehabilitation in June, and the court approved the commencement of insolvency proceedings in August. The BMCC resolved to grant the broadcaster six months to compile and submit a revised business plan that reflects its ongoing court-led rehabilitation. Once submitted, the commission will have two months to finalize its relicensing decision.

With the November deadline looming for the 12 operators under corrective orders, the commission intends to verify whether the mandated committees and codes are operational before determining subsequent administrative actions.