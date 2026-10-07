UAE Weather Update: Rain and Dense Fog Forecasted as Red and Yellow Alerts Issued

Travelers and commuters across the United Arab Emirates faced heightened safety alerts earlier this week as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued warnings regarding dense fog, rising humidity, and isolated afternoon convective cloud formations, Express Kerala reported.

The weather system brought a mix of humid conditions, low visibility, and high temperatures reaching up to 44 degrees Celsius in inland areas. While the weekend forecasts point to calm seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, the atmospheric conditions continue to create notable challenges for early morning and late-night travel.

Fog Alerts and Visibility Drops Across Coastal Regions

According to updates from Asianet News Malayalam, the NCM deployed red and yellow weather alerts across several regions as fog reduced horizontal visibility significantly. Drivers navigating through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah faced hazardous morning commutes, prompting local police forces to issue strict road safety advisories.

Madhyamam noted that the UAE has officially entered its seasonal fog window as cooler autumn weather returns. Radiation fog typically develops during clear, calm nights when the Earth’s surface cools rapidly, causing moisture in the lower atmosphere to condense. Relative humidity levels during these early morning hours frequently spike between 90 and 100 percent, pulling visibility close to zero in vulnerable inland and coastal corridors. The meteorological office defines conditions where visibility drops below 1,000 meters as fog, while visibility exceeding 1,000 meters is categorized as mist.

Reporter Tv highlighted that daytime maximum temperatures remained high alongside the morning moisture. While coastal regions hovered between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius, interior sectors recorded peaks around 42 degrees Celsius, contrasting sharply with the cooler 21 to 33 degree range observed in mountainous areas. Temperatures in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are expected to peak at 38 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures dropping to 30 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 29 degrees Celsius in both Dubai and Sharjah. Nighttime temperatures have begun to decrease following the onset of autumn on September 23.

Convective Cloud Development and Regional Variations

Manorama Online detailed that afternoon convective clouds began building over eastern and southern territories, bringing the chance of light rain. Surface and atmospheric low-pressure systems influenced the region, though sustained winds remained moderate, averaging between 30 and 35 kilometers per hour.

Photo: Manorama Online

Weather Parameter Recorded Conditions / Forecast Range Peak Inland Temperatures Up to 42°C – 44°C Coastal & Island Temperatures 36°C – 41°C Mountainous Temperatures 21°C – 33°C Wind Speeds 30 – 35 km/h Marine Conditions Calm seas across Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea

The meteorological office confirmed that while isolated showers may brush the eastern mountains during peak heating hours, marine traffic and offshore operations remain unaffected as the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea maintain calm wave heights. Thursday and Friday are expected to bring generally clear to partly cloudy skies across the country, though coastal areas may continue to see fog early Thursday morning due to persistent overnight humidity.