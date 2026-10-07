Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes Launches on JioGames Cloud Streaming

JioGames has integrated Cricket 26 – The Official Game of the Ashes into its cloud gaming catalog via the JioGames Pro Pass, allowing mobile and broadband subscribers to stream the title directly without purchasing dedicated console hardware, Mathrubhumi reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jio subscribers gain access to specialized Pro Pass tiers starting at Rs 298 following a Rs 100 promotional discount.

Non-Jio users can select localized plans priced at Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 398 across multiple telecommunication networks.

Hardware bundle options pair a full-year JioGames Pro Pass with an included physical gaming controller for eligible buyers.

Cloud Architecture and Subscription Pricing

Traditional access to premier sports titles has required significant upfront capital expenditure on local hardware alongside standalone software purchases. By shifting delivery to cloud infrastructure, JioGames allows users to bypass local processing limits. The platform combines subscription access, multi-device compatibility, and streaming delivery into a single ecosystem.

Pricing structures vary based on existing network affiliation. Jio subscribers qualify for a Rs 100 price reduction on qualifying tiers, bringing entry-level Pro Pass rates to Rs 298. Meanwhile, non-Jio consumers utilizing alternative mobile and broadband operators can access tiered options starting at Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 398.

User Base Entry Pricing Core Delivery Method Jio Subscribers Rs 298 (with Rs 100 discount) Cloud Streaming via JioGames Pro Pass Non-Jio Users Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 398 tiers Cloud Streaming via JioGames Pro Pass

Hardware Bundling and Market Expansion

Beyond pure software subscriptions, the service rollout introduces physical hardware bundling. Consumers can opt for an annual subscription paired directly with a dedicated gaming controller. This strategy addresses historical entry barriers in digital entertainment markets by eliminating the need for standalone consoles or high-end graphics processing units.

2027 ICC ODI World Cup Overview

As digital engagement grows, the global cricketing calendar has solidified the schedule for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the tournament is set to run from October 2 to November 21, 2027. The event will feature 14 teams competing across 12 venues in a total of 57 matches. India, having won the title in 1983 under Kapil Dev and 2011 under M.S. Dhoni, is looking to secure its third trophy in what is expected to be the final World Cup appearance for legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Photo: Manorama Online

Photo: Samayam Malayalam

India qualified directly for the tournament alongside South Africa, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh based on the ICC ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026. The teams are split into two groups, with India placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and a qualifier. India faces a high-stakes opening match against defending champions Australia on October 7 in Cape Town—a rematch of the 2023 final. Subsequent group stage fixtures include a clash against Pakistan on October 10 in Johannesburg and a match against Afghanistan on October 14. To reach the final, a team must navigate the group stage, the “Super Seven” phase, and the semifinals, potentially playing up to 13 matches.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.