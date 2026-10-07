Snooker British Open 2026 Final: TV, Live Stream and Schedule Guide

The British Open snooker final takes place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, starting at 11.00 on Eurosport 1 with a 120-minute runtime, as reported by IT BOLTWISE. Viewers can also access the action concurrently via live stream on the Eurosport 1 media library or through Joyn across mobile, tablet, Smart-TV, and PC platforms.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Streaming Accessibility: Parallel broadcast windows on linear TV and digital portals remove friction for time-sensitive viewing schedules.

Parallel broadcast windows on linear TV and digital portals remove friction for time-sensitive viewing schedules. Replay Flexibility: Multiple scheduled television slots across October provide alternative viewing paths for fans missing the live broadcast.

Multiple scheduled television slots across October provide alternative viewing paths for fans missing the live broadcast. Licensing Constraints: Online-demand availability post-match depends entirely on regional broadcast rights and platform-specific windows.

Broadcast Schedule and Streaming Architecture

According to IT BOLTWISE, the live coverage runs for precisely two hours, concluding at 13.00. For audiences requiring alternate viewing windows, Eurosport 1 has scheduled multiple television repeats. Subsequent broadcasts are logged for Thursday, October 8, at 10.00 and 20.00, followed by further airings on October 11, October 13, October 15, and October 18, 2026.

Online availability operates under stricter parameters than the linear TV repeats. As IT BOLTWISE notes, the duration of the on-demand stream in the Eurosport 1 media library varies according to underlying licensing agreements. Fans are advised to check the platform directly after the live window closes at 13.00 to see if the digital archive has cleared for on-demand playback.

Tournament Context and Venue Background

The British Open brings the snooker stars to the Centaur in Cheltenham for the fourth time in a row, Eurosport reports. The tournament features a total prize fund of 502,000 pounds—approximately 585,000 euros—with the eventual champion collecting a winner’s cheque of 100,000 pounds, roughly 115,000 euros.

The path to the final has seen major casualties. According to Eurosport, defending champion Shaun Murphy and world champion Wu Yize both exited the tournament early. They were joined on the sidelines by newly crowned world number one Zhao Xintong and veteran Mark Williams, who remains the only player to win the ranking event twice since its reinstatement on the tour calendar. Judd Trump remains active in the draw following a victory secured with a century break against Gilbert, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is absent from the field.

Tournament Detail Specification Event British Open 2026 Final Venue The Centaur, Cheltenham Total Prize Fund £502,000 (~€585,000) Winner’s Prize £100,000 (~€115,000) Primary Broadcaster Eurosport 1 / HBO Max

Viewing Options and Platform Logistics

Deciding between live viewing and catch-up options requires navigating specific platform rules. The live stream on Eurosport 1 and Joyn begins simultaneously with the television broadcast at 11.00 on October 7, 2026. This synchronized start offers the most reliable route for fans operating on tight schedules.

Photo: eurosport.de

Conversely, viewers relying on catch-up services must account for variable licensing terms. Checking the respective media libraries immediately following the conclusion of the live broadcast remains the most effective strategy to secure access before rights windows close.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.