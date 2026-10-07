Peter Kufner geht nach mehr als 21 Jahren bei Die Presse in Ruhestand

Peter Kufner, the prominent cartoonist whose signature “KUF” drawings defined the Austrian daily newspaper Die Presse for more than two decades, has retired from active publication. His departure marks the end of a 21-year tenure defined by sharp visual commentary that ran alongside the publication’s printed text.

Peter Kufner Ends Two Decades of Daily Press Cartoons

Peter Kufner published his first cartoon in Die Presse more than 21 years ago.

Editor-in-chief Florian Asamer noted that Kufner positioned his work like a billiard player, using the adjacent text as a band to create a second, often biting, layer of meaning.

The artist has officially transitioned into retirement, concluding a continuous run of commentary that spanned over two decades in the Austrian daily.

The Billard-Style Technique Behind Two Decades of Press Cartoons

More than 21 years have passed since the very first “KUF” cartoon appeared in Die Presse, launching an era of visual satire that would follow with countless daily installments. That run has now officially concluded with Peter Kufner’s transition into retirement, as reported by journalistin.at. Throughout his tenure, the artist occupied a distinct visual corner within the pages of the broadsheet.

Describing the mechanics of Kufner’s daily contributions, editor-in-chief Florian Asamer offered a precise metaphor for the cartoonist’s approach to layout and content. „Peter Kufner hat seine Ecke in der Tageszeitung gefunden, die er stets in der Manier eines Billardspielers beackert hat,“ Asamer wrote, characterizing how the artwork interacted with the surrounding journalism. „Seine Bande war dabei der Text, dem er durch seine Zeichnung mehr als nur eine zweite Lesart hinzugefügt hat. Gescheit, witzig – und auch oft arg.“””