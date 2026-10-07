EXL Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Date

ExlService Holdings, Inc. will release its third-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, according to official company announcements.

EXL Sets Q3 2026 Earnings Release Date

Reporting Date: EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) will publish its Q3 2026 earnings release, investor fact sheet, and presentation on October 27, 2026.

Executive Briefing: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli will host a live conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Access and Archiving: Participants must register online to access the live video webcast, and an archived replay will remain available for approximately one year.

Data and AI Operations Lead Up to October Earnings Call

The upcoming disclosures from EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) will provide institutional shareholders with updated metrics regarding the firm’s global data and artificial intelligence operations. Headquartered in New York, the company employs approximately 68,000 personnel across six continents, serving corporate clients in sectors including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, energy and infrastructure.

EXL Provides Investor Access for Financial Results

Event Date Time Q3 2026 Financial Results Release Tuesday, October 27, 2026 After Market Close Analyst and Investor Conference Call Wednesday, October 28, 2026 10:00 a.m. EDT

According to EXL, the company will make its earnings materials accessible directly through its investor relations digital portal. Andrew Thut, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, serves as the primary contact for inquiries regarding the upcoming financial reporting cycle.

Investors wishing to follow the October 28 briefing must complete online registration prior to the 10:00 a.m. EDT start time. The platform will maintain a webcast replay for a duration of approximately one year.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.