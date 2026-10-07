Hilario Dominguez faces reopened CPS inspector general inquiry

“I believe in accountability. I believe allegations should be heard. That’s why I participated in every inquiry, answered every question, and participated in every investigation and community process, and every single time, each investigation has found the same exact thing — unfounded and unsubstantiated,” Hilario Dominguez stated in a video posted online, addressing a reopened inquiry just weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

Dominguez, the union-backed candidate for Chicago school board president, is facing intense political fallout after the Chicago Public Schools internal watchdog reopened an investigation into a nearly decade-old allegation from his time at a Pilsen nonprofit.

Inspector General Reopens Inquiry into Dominguez

The Chicago Public Schools Office of Inspector General originally closed an inquiry this summer into a former nonprofit staffer’s report. The initial report claimed a student involved with The Resurrection Project stated Dominguez had made inappropriate comments to her.

Photo: cbsnews.com

However, the watchdog reopened the case in recent weeks after being contacted directly by the former student, as reported by The Chicago Tribune. In interviews with reporters, the woman—now 26 years old—alleged that in 2017, when she was a 17-year-old summer program participant and Dominguez worked as a community organizer, he asked her what kind of men she liked and once lifted her off the ground in a tight embrace that pressed her body against his. She stated those interactions made her feel deeply uncomfortable.

Dominguez, now 33, has vigorously denied the allegations, characterizing them as politically motivated attacks first manufactured during his 2018 and 2019 campaign for alderman. He noted that he sat down for an interview with the CPS watchdog on Tuesday to cooperate fully with the restarted inquiry. “As I’ve always said, I am ready to be accountable, and I am ready to participate in every investigation,” Dominguez told reporters at a Tuesday evening press conference.

Candidates Clash over Electoral Process and Transparency

Victor Henderson argued that the ongoing controversy leaves an unacceptable shadow over the electoral process. “It wouldn’t be fair to Hilario to have to be elected with a cloud over his head. It wouldn’t be fair to the voters. It wouldn’t be fair to the taxpayers,” Henderson told ABC7 Chicago.

CPS reabre investigación que involucra a candidato Hilario Domínguez

Meanwhile, Jessica Biggs called for a complete and transparent accounting of how the inspector general handled the original investigation. In a public statement, Biggs emphasized that the district must maintain zero tolerance for the sexual harassment of minors. Concurrently, the Chicago Teachers Union—which has endorsed Dominguez and backed his leadership during the 2019 teachers’ strike—defended its candidate in a weekend memo to members. The union accused the CPS watchdog of violating internal policies against commenting on open cases and pledged to ensure Dominguez receives proper due process.

Investigation Follows Previous Complaint Against Dominguez

The current investigation compounds earlier controversies from Dominguez’s tenure as a CPS special education teacher. Published reports indicate that back in 2021, Dominguez faced a separate complaint from a fellow teacher alleging he made a Nazi salute and directed an offensive remark toward the teacher in front of students. While that specific complaint was ultimately withdrawn after Dominguez maintained he was standing up against racism, the historical scrutiny continues to shadow his public profile.

Photo: abc7chicago.com

Dominguez’s campaign has also pointed fingers at political rivals, accusing former aldermanic opponent and CPS assistant principal Aida Flores of attempting to weaponize rumors from the 2019 race.

With early voting across all 50 city wards slated to begin on Oct. 19, the timeline leaves little room for the inspector general to issue final findings before voters cast their ballots. As the candidates spar over accountability and political timing, the final outcome of the historic school board race remains deeply uncertain.