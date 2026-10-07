Home » Technology » The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch is available on Alza for 5,693 Czech koruna when using the code

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch is available on Alza for 5,693 Czech koruna when using the code ALZADNY25, Svět Androida reported. The wearable features a sapphire crystal display, integrated maps, and a battery life reaching up to twenty-one days.

Hardware Specifications and Physical Dimensions

The device is built with a round 1.5-inch AMOLED screen that supports an Always On Display function for continuous data visibility. Housed within a 47.4 mm case, the watch carries a water resistance rating of 10 atmospheres, making it suitable for swimming tracking. For outdoor positioning, the hardware includes built-in GPS alongside a barometric sensor to track elevation changes and climbed floors. The retail package ships with a magnetic charging base—though it lacks a cable—and a secondary strap utilizing a 22mm Quick Release attachment standard.

Software Integration and Daily Usability

The interface supports full Czech localization across both the watch operating system and the paired mobile application, and works with Android and iOS smartphones. Users can view notifications from messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Messenger, alongside SMS alerts and calendar entries. While an onboard microphone and speaker allow users to handle incoming calls directly from the wrist, the paired phone must remain within Bluetooth range for the call to route properly.

Sports Tracking Provides 21 Days of Battery

The device targets runners and outdoor athletes looking to monitor metrics such as pacing, heart rate zones, and post-workout recovery. Dedicated sports profiles cover hiking, cycling, and skiing alongside basic step counting. Continuous physiological monitoring runs through the night to track sleep quality, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels, contributing to a maximum stated battery longevity of 21 days on a single charge.