Kremlin backs India’s Ukraine peace push, thanks New Delhi for readiness to broker solutions

India has moved beyond passive diplomacy to pursue direct cease-fire arrangements with Moscow and Kyiv, proposing terms for Black Sea shipping safety, grain exports, and energy protection. Kremlin officials welcomed the initiative as Ukrainian leaders described Delhi’s proposal as the most comprehensive among multiple ceasefire offers.

New Delhi is actively engaging both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict with concrete proposals covering maritime security, grain trade, and energy infrastructure protection. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar publicly acknowledged the shift, noting that Indian diplomacy has evolved past traditional calls for dialogue.

Kremlin Welcomes India's Push for a Settlement

The Kremlin formally welcomed Delhi’s diplomatic push, expressing gratitude for India’s willingness to help broker a settlement. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow appreciates the readiness to make a feasible contribution toward resolving the crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the conflict directly and offering thoughtful ideas for a mutual resolution.

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Jaishankar outlined the scope of New Delhi’s outreach during an address at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, detailing discussions held during his early September visit to Kyiv and subsequent meetings with Russian leadership. While acknowledging the difficulty of the diplomatic terrain, Jaishankar emphasized that addressing the concerns of the Global South makes the effort worthwhile.

“So I think this is still something we have to see. I mean, it is not obviously an easy situation, it is not something which anybody can say with a high degree of confidence that something is going to come out. But it seems definitely an effort worth making because, as I said, we do feel the Global South’s concern.” S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

During a meeting in Moscow, the Indian prime minister had informed the Russian president that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield and that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns, and bullets. Despite Western pressure, Delhi has hosted Putin twice since the conflict started in 2022, holding a state visit in December 2025 and participating in the BRICS summit in September 2026. India is not a signatory to the Rome Statute and holds no legal obligation to execute an International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued against the Russian leader for alleged war crimes.

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Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that New Delhi has formally tabled proposals regarding the safety of ships in the Black Sea alongside non-attack understandings involving both Ukraine and Russia. Official statements indicate that India maintains that dialogue and diplomacy remain the appropriate path forward.

Kyiv Reviews India’s Comprehensive Cease-Fire Proposal

In Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha informed reporters that his government was evaluating four distinct international ceasefire proposals. Sybiha identified India’s submission as the most comprehensive among offers originating from Turkey, Egypt, and the United States.

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The proposal addresses critical vulnerabilities on the ground, including protections for port infrastructure, restrictions on energy facility strikes, and security guarantees across the Black Sea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed these maritime and regional stability issues with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June, expressing appreciation for India’s engagement.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Kyiv during the weekend, announcing a fresh aid package consisting of one billion euros dedicated to military operations and 350 million euros earmarked for the Ukrainian energy sector. Meanwhile, analysts like Swaran Singh noted that the drone strike on the Kusum factory, combined with potential United States tariff threats, provides India with concrete incentives to act as a facilitator to end the conflict. Singh observed that Delhi is positioned to signal to Moscow that ongoing military actions generate diminishing strategic returns alongside mounting economic and diplomatic costs.

Photo: The Independent

Shipping Deaths and Plant Strikes Drive Diplomatic Escalation

India’s diplomatic escalation stems directly from mounting commercial and security costs. In July, strikes on civilian shipping killed Indian seafarers, including Chief Officer Sagar Gupta aboard the vessel MV Omorfi and crew members on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel Golden Leo.

Those fatal incidents prompted strong Indian diplomatic protests directed at both Moscow and Kyiv. Beyond human losses, economic pressures have intensified following a drone strike on a Kusum Group pharmaceutical plant in Sumy. The facility, operating since 2009, suffered severe destruction in an attack that killed one person and injured several staff members.

Analysts note that direct damage to commercial assets brings the conflict closer to home for New Delhi. According to Uday Chandra, these attacks make it simpler for Kyiv to establish a pattern of disruption affecting Indian interests rather than treating incidents as isolated events.