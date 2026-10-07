Hormuz Tanker Attacks Hit Highest Weekly Level Since Iran War, Sources Say

Attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz surged to their highest weekly level since the conflict involving the United States and Iran began, with maritime security sources recording at least 12 incidents between September 28 and October 5, 2026. The escalation coincides with a broader export push by Gulf energy producers.

The spike in maritime violence threatens a fragile rebound in crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf. While shipments have occasionally matched or exceeded pre-war baselines, sustained attacks and logistical constraints continue to cast doubt on long-term stability in the vital waterway.

Escalation in the Strait and Civilian Toll

According to data compiled by three maritime security sources and reviewed by Reuters, the first week of October saw at least 12 attacks targeting oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers. Separately, UN shipping data from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) recorded nine incidents during the same timeframe, though the organization typically requires a longer verification period.

The violence has directly impacted civilian crews. On Tuesday, October 7, 2026, the Panama-flagged oil tanker On Peace was struck by an unknown projectile approximately nine nautical miles off the Omani port city of Limah. The strike sparked a fire on board and injured 12 of the ship’s 19 crew members. India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that 17 of the crew members, and 11 of those injured, were Indian nationals. The Royal Oman Air Force carried out a medical evacuation, airlifting 10 crew members to Khasab Hospital in the Musandam governorate.

The U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) noted that Iran has persisted with actions to assert presence along key transit lanes. “These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels,” the JMIC stated in a briefing.

Gulf Oil Exporters Use Logistical Workarounds to Maintain Shipments

Despite the persistent threat, Gulf oil exporters managed to push shipments close to pre-war levels for parts of September. Kpler data indicated that crude shipments averaged about 10.3 million barrels per day for the week ended Saturday, roughly 23% below the pre-war baseline of 13.5 million bpd. Windward estimates similarly place current flows between 9 and 10 million bpd, down from a pre-war baseline of 14.5 million bpd.

Photo: CNBC

To mitigate the risk of direct attacks from Iran, market participants have adopted complex logistical workarounds. Tankers frequently transport crude through the contested strait before transferring the oil onto secondary vessels in the Gulf of Oman via a shuttle system bound for Asia.

Metric Current Volume / Status Pre-War Baseline Kpler Weekly Crude Exports ~10.3 million bpd (Early October) 13.5 million bpd Windward Crude Flow Estimate 9–10 million bpd 14.5 million bpd Middle East Total Crude Average 18.3 million bpd (Sept 30) 18 million bpd (12-month average) Brent Crude Pricing $101.51 per barrel (Oct 7) $72.48 per barrel

Shipping costs from the Persian Gulf to China have surged to $1 million per day for individual tankers. Analysts note that while market participants have adapted to sustained insecurity, the financial burden of U.S. naval escorts and ship-to-ship transfers remains inefficient and difficult to sustain indefinitely.

India Expresses Concern over Deaths of Merchant Sailors

The ongoing maritime campaign has triggered diplomatic alarm across nations heavily reliant on seafaring labor and stable energy corridors. India, a primary contributor of global merchant sailors, reiterated its deep concern following the attack on the On Peace. The Indian government noted that at least 10 Indian seafarers have lost their lives since the outbreak of hostilities on February 28, 2026, when Iran effectively closed the waterway to vessels not utilizing its designated routes.

As security deteriorates and Brent crude futures hover above $101 per barrel, international stakeholders face mounting pressure to secure shipping lanes. Without a formal diplomatic settlement or a change in transit security, the delicate balance between export volumes and escalating military confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz remains precarious.