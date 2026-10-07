BTC Launches Gold and Silver Bullion Vending Machine in Cairo

Gold bars are now sliding out of a machine at the Nile City Towers Mall in Cairo. BTC has officially deployed its first automated vending machine for precious metals in Egypt, marking the company’s formal entry into the automated retail sector.

From Gulf Trials to the Cairo Mall

The rollout follows an operational testing phase initiated in 2025. During that trial period, BTC introduced automated retail units across various locations in Gulf markets alongside an initial test run in Egypt.

That phase allowed the firm to evaluate and refine the technology before transitioning to a full commercial release at the Cairo shopping center. The rollout is designed to broaden accessibility to precious metals and offer retail customers greater flexibility when purchasing bullion products.

Nile City Towers Machine Sells Gold and Silver

The Nile City Towers machine accepts payment cards and dispenses a specific range of investment products.

Customers can purchase gold ingots ranging from 0.25 to 2.5 grams, silver ingots spanning from 5 to 100 grams, and an assortment of gold and silver coins.

Streamlining Client Transactions

Hassan Nassar, CEO of BTC, stated that the transition to an official retail rollout aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify its distribution channels and utilize technology to streamline client transactions.

He noted that the 2025 testing period was critical for optimizing the system ahead of the wider Egyptian market introduction. The new mall location complements existing sales channels to meet rising demand for accessible bullion.

A Regional Presence Backed by KPM

BTC operates as a major gold and silver bullion enterprise within the Arab region, maintaining a commercial presence in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

The company is owned by KPM, a parent holding group whose brand portfolio spans multiple sectors, including GD&M for diamonds and jewelry, the jewelry retailer Gemeva, and Odyssey, which focuses on artworks and custom furniture.