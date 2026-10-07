SERFOR opens public consultation for updated wild palm guidelines

Rural communities in Peru that rely on the sustainable collection of wild palm resources have a new opportunity to shape national environmental policy. The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri), working through the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor), has opened a 15-calendar-day public consultation window for updated guidelines governing the management declarations for wild palms.

The proposed regulatory updates focus specifically on the extraction of fruits, seeds, and leaves from wild palm species located within native and peasant community lands. Officials aim to gather technical feedback, recommendations, and public commentary from interested citizens and organizations before finalizing the legal framework.

Serfor Establishes Rules for Submitting Formal Contributions

The administrative process was officially initiated under Executive Directorial Resolution RDE N° D000209-2026-MIDAGRI-SERFOR-DE. This directive establishes the legal parameters for how stakeholders must submit their formalized contributions and structured feedback on the proposed text.

Participants must submit their observations using an approved official format. Documentation can be delivered physically to the central headquarters of Serfor, situated at Avenida Javier Prado Oeste N° 2442, in the urban zone of Orrantia, Magdalena del Mar, Lima. Alternatively, submissions can be routed through regional Technical Administrations for Forestry and Wildlife, or transmitted digitally via email to [email protected].

Administrative management of the consultation phase rests with the General Directorate of Forestry and Wildlife Policy and Competitiveness. This division is tasked with receiving, processing, and systematically organizing all incoming recommendations, technical adjustments, and public remarks.

Serfor Publishes Regulatory Proposal on Institutional Portal

To facilitate broad participation, the institution has made the complete regulatory proposal and its mandatory comment template publicly available. Both documents are hosted directly on the Serfor Institutional Portal, allowing indigenous organizations, rural associations, and independent researchers to review the technical language in full.

Following the close of the 15-day comment window, the General Directorate of Forestry and Wildlife Policy and Competitiveness will review the gathered submissions to determine which technical adjustments are incorporated into the final guidelines prior to formal enactment.