Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home hosts John Thompson services

The life of John Henry “JT” Thompson, an elite soldier, firefighter, police officer, EMT, and businessman whose career spanned public service and private achievement, is being honored following his passing. Known to family and friends as a man who consistently answered the call of duty, Thompson’s story is one defined by courage, high standards, and a deep devotion to his four children.

For nine years, Thompson served in the United States Army as a special operations medic. Completing two tours alongside his brothers, his military service forged lasting bonds while ultimately exposing him to burn pits—an environmental hazard that later resulted in a kidney cancer diagnosis. Despite facing severe health challenges, he maintained a lifelong commitment to caring for others in high-stakes environments where bravery was a fundamental requirement.

Beyond his military service, Thompson built a civilian career centered on public safety and emergency response, working as both a firefighter and an emergency medical technician (EMT). His competitive drive extended far beyond uniform-service roles; he was a two-sport college athlete who played four years of both basketball and baseball at Letourneau University. In the business sector, he carried that same intensity into his work as an Enterprise leader, where he set sales records.

Thompson Leaves Legacy Through Children and Brothers

Despite numerous professional accomplishments and accolades, Thompson regarded his role as a father as his most important title. He raised four children: daughters Brooklyn Thompson, Peyton Thompson, and Aubree Mann-Thompson, alongside his son, Aiden Thompson. Family members note that his legacy continues directly through his children, whose personalities and strength reflect his enduring influence.

Born as Crystal’s firstborn child and the oldest of three boys, Thompson maintained close bonds with his family throughout his life. He is survived by his two younger brothers, David Thompson and Phillip Thompson, who remain dedicated to honoring his memory. In his later years, his stepfather, Marty, supported him through some of his most difficult days. During Thompson’s final days, his mother Crystal and stepfather Marty provided dedicated care, coming full circle after a lifetime defined by Thompson caring for others in their most vulnerable hours.

Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home Hosts Services

Services will be held at the Smith North Little Rock Funeral Home, located at 1921 Main St., North Little Rock, AR 72114. Additional inquiries regarding service times can be directed to the funeral home at 501-758-1170.

Family members have emphasized that Thompson’s true legacy rests not in résumés or professional honors, but in the lives of those he influenced, protected, and raised.