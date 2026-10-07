French e-sports broadcaster OTP suspended League of Legends streamer and commentator Corentin M., known as Chreak, in late June following public accusations of rape. According to Le Monde.fr, the 28-year-old was placed under judicial supervision and placed under formal investigation in July for rapes allegedly committed in concurrence with one or more other victims.

Prosecutor Opens Investigation into Corentin M

The Bobigny prosecutor’s office confirmed the formal investigation against Corentin M. following multiple criminal complaints. The broadcaster OTP acted swiftly upon receiving grievances it described as being of an extreme gravity, pulling the commentator from all scheduled broadcast duties. Through his legal counsel, Benjamin Bohbot, the 28-year-old streamer contests the facts brought against him and maintains his presumption of innocence.

Female E-Sports Professionals Report Widespread Harassment

The case involving Chreak marks the latest high-profile controversy to strike the competitive gaming sector, which remains predominantly young and male. Le Monde.fr reported that interviews with roughly twenty female French e-sports professionals reveal widespread accounts of physical and psychological pressures, sexual assaults, revenge porn, and cyberharassment. Nearly all sources spoke under conditions of anonymity out of fear of professional retaliation.

Metric / Detail Reported Fact Accused Individual Corentin M. (Chreak) Role League of Legends Streamer and Commentator Employer Action Suspended by broadcaster OTP Legal Status Formally investigated (mis en examen) in July Jurisdiction Bobigny prosecutor’s office

Consultant Khorée described the current cultural climate within the competitive gaming industry as archaic regarding the treatment of female professionals. Despite repeated public scandals over recent years, sources within the sector note that these incidents have largely failed to trigger a comprehensive structural or sector-wide reflection on systemic misconduct.