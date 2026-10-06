Citroën targets under €15,000 price for electric 2CV concept

Citroën has released official preview images of its upcoming electric 2CV concept ahead of its public debut at the Paris Motor Show, aiming to deliver an affordable vehicle priced under €15,000 (£12,700) designed to democratize electric mobility for European motorists.

Citroën Targets Entry-Level Price Below €15,000

Citroën positions the new electric 2CV as an entry-level offering bridging the gap between the Ami quadricycle and the C3 supermini, targeting a price point below €15,000 (£12,700).

The vehicle is designed to take advantage of the European Union's proposed E-car regulatory framework, which incentivizes sales of small electric vehicles built within the EU.

Paris Motor Show Debut and Citroën Strategy

Citroën is preparing to unveil the reborn 2CV concept car at its 930 m² booth in Hall 4 at Porte de Versailles during the Paris Motor Show, which runs from October 12 to 18, 2026, according to Media Stellantis. Autocar exclusively broke the news in January 2025 that the French manufacturer was planning this revival to capture market share within Europe’s affordable car segment. The production-intent concept is scheduled for its official reveal on Sunday, October 11, at 6:00 p.m. local time.

According to Citroën chief Xavier Chardon, the vehicle is built to restore buying power to everyday motorists. “The future of mobility will not be won by the most complex cars but by the simplest and the most intuitive ones,” Chardon stated, emphasizing that relevance remains the core objective for the brand.

Photo: Media Stellantis

Electric Concept Blends Retro Styling with Urban Architecture

The concept features dome-shaped headlights set high on the front wings, echoing rectangular units from the 1970s, alongside deep-set bonnet strakes and an open air duct between the front wings and bonnet.

Unlike the historic air-cooled flat-twin internal combustion engines, this modern iteration will utilize a purely electric powertrain. Hagerty notes that front-wheel drive is nearly certain alongside a compact battery pack suited for urban environments. The vehicle rides on large steel-style wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres, recalling the tyre manufacturer’s historical involvement in developing the original model.

Targeting the European Affordable EV Market

The new 2CV is slated to become Citroën’s entry-level conventional automobile, sitting directly between the ultra-compact Ami quadricycle and the C3 supermini. Pricing is explicitly targeted at less than €15,000 (£12,700). The vehicle is also engineered to comply with the European Union's proposed E-car ruleset, which provides substantial regulatory incentives for small electric vehicles manufactured within the EU.

Photo: Hagerty

Model / Vehicle Tier Segment Position Target Price / Status Citroën Ami Quadricycle (Entry) Micro-mobility tier New Citroën 2CV Concept Entry-Level Electric Car Under €15,000 (£12,700) Citroën C3 Supermini Conventional B-segment

The upcoming public unveiling at the Paris Motor Show will establish whether the final production vehicle can deliver on its promise of accessible electric mobility.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.