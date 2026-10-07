SIAPA to publish list of Guadalajara neighborhoods for water rotations

Guadalajara is facing a severe clean-water shortage as authorities grapple with an unprecedented crisis involving discolored and foul-smelling liquid piped into thousands of homes. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced that the Sistema Intermunicipal de los Servicios de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado (SIAPA) will publish a detailed list on Monday, October 12, outlining the specific neighborhoods slated for rotational water cuts or pressure reductions.

Scheduled Water Rotations Aim to Mitigate Supply Crisis

The impending schedule aims to mitigate the crisis by introducing a temporary system of scheduled supply rotations across the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area. The state administration intends to limit disruptions to a maximum of two to three days per affected neighborhood, departing from traditional patterns that often left residents without water for four days. The measure follows months of severe complaints from local residents reporting that household tap water has run brown or black and carried sewage odors.

Behind the visible discoloration lies a compromised supply chain. State officials indicate that the problems stem from the aging infrastructure of the old Chapala supply system and widespread contamination along the Las Pintas canal and reservoir. As Sopitas.com noted, experts recommended halting the use of water sourced from Las Pintas and the legacy Chapala pipeline when quality falls below acceptable standards.

To prioritize public health, authorities ordered the cessation of using water from Las Pintas and the old Chapala system. While this intervention eliminates contaminated volumes from the network, it immediately reduces the metropolitan area’s overall water volume by roughly 30 percent, or up to 2.5 cubic meters per second, necessitating the rotational cuts announced by the governor. La ciudad está viviendo una crisis de agua potable contaminada como nunca antes, acknowledged Governor Pablo Lemus during a meeting at Casa Jalisco alongside metropolitan mayors belonging to the SIAPA governing board, including MORENA mayors Sergio Chávez of Tonalá and Laura Imelda Pérez of Tlaquepaque.

Economic Pressure and Business Vulnerability

The six-month rotational supply strategy has raised immediate concerns among local business sectors. Luis Beas, president of Coparmex Jalisco, warned that prolonged interruptions threaten the daily operations of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (Mipymes) throughout the metropolitan area, given their limited capacity to absorb prolonged utility shutdowns. Business leaders have urged authorities to provide transparent schedules, maintain operational protocols for essential services, and avoid passing infrastructure costs on to families or businesses.

Concurrently, political tensions surrounding the crisis have grown. State legislators from opposing parties clashed over accountability and administrative delays in maintaining water infrastructure.

Photo: La Jornada

State Government Plans Engineering Projects to Fix Supply

To address the systemic vulnerabilities of the metropolitan water supply, the state government has laid out a series of short- and long-term engineering projects. These include the first phase of the expansion of the potabilizadora plant number one in Miravalle and the construction of a diversion aqueduct known as La Calera to isolate problematic flows from Las Pintas.

The state executive announced he will present an initiative to the Jalisco State Congress for a replacement aqueduct connecting Chapala to Guadalajara, with technical water studies already validated by the National Water Commission (Conagua). Governor Lemus affirmed that these capital investments will proceed without increasing public debt, raising service tariffs, or privatizing the municipal water system, alongside an agreement with President Claudia Sheinbaum under which the Federation will execute and fund pending works to make the El Zapotillo system fully operational.