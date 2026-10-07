Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old Madrid retiree whose eviction on a stretcher galvanized nationwide anger over Spain’s housing crisis and forced snap legislative elections, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The death of Ms. Abascal marks a somber turning point in a political and social upheaval that has gripped Spain for weeks. According to the Madrid Tenants Union, Abascal passed away following a period of hospitalization triggered by physical exhaustion. Her ordeal began on September 23, when the real estate company owning her apartment heavily hiked her rent, ultimately resulting in her being forced out of the home she had occupied for 70 years after its purchase by a fund wishing to raise its rent by 275%.

From Eviction to National Outrage

The harrowing imagery of an 87-year-old woman carried out on a stretcher shocked the public consciousness, instantly transforming Abascal into the human face of a punishing housing market. Her eviction sparked massive street demonstrations across major Spanish cities.

Photo: Lemonde

In response to the public outcry, the administration attempted to push through urgent legislative measures, including stricter limits on evictions and guaranteed lease renewals. However, when parliamentarians rejected these proposals, the political balance of power shifted dramatically.

Sánchez Schedules Snap Elections for November 29

The legislative defeat left the government with few alternatives. Prime Minister Sánchez announced the dissolution of the chambers and scheduled snap general elections for November 29, pushing forward a vote originally anticipated for mid-2027. Political analysts point out that the gamble aims to consolidate the left-wing vote against conservative opposition, specifically with the strategy to concentrate all the useful vote of the left in order to finish as the leading political force ahead of the PP, even without any guarantee of being able to govern.

Evicted pensioner who sparked Spain housing protests dies: tenant union • FRANCE 24 English

Meanwhile, the conservative People’s Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has criticized the administration’s handling of the economy and housing. If eight years weren’t enough, why want four more years? reacted Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose party regularly demanded the calling of early elections, rejoicing that Spaniards could finally make their voices heard. Yet, recent polling indicates the PP may need to negotiate with the far-right Vox party led by Santiago Abascal to secure a governing majority, setting up a high-stakes electoral showdown where Santiago Abascal has already set conditions for his support, demanding national priority in access to social aid so that Spaniards are not discriminated against on their own land and remigration, to reverse the migratory invasion .

Underlying Economic Pressures

The housing crisis unfolding in Spain sits atop a complex economic paradox. While urban populations in cities like Madrid have grown significantly over the past decade, new home construction remains a fraction of historical peaks, with just under 100,000 homes delivered last year compared to nearly 600,000 built annually at the peak of the 2000s real property bubble, alongside a residential safety net where social housing accounts for only 1.3% of the Spanish real estate stock, contrasted with 6% in Belgium and 34% in the Netherlands.

Photo: La Presse

Coupled with flat real wages and the proliferation of short-term rental platforms like Airbnb, everyday households now dedicate an estimated 40% of their net income to housing. Major labor organizations, including the General Union of Workers and the Trade Union Confederation of Workers' Commissions, have announced a general strike for November 11 to demand better wages and strict price controls, ensuring that the housing debate remains front and center as voters head to the polls.