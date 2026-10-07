Bledisloe heartbreak fuels All Blacks’ long Cup hold

Tana Umaga has warned the All Blacks that Bledisloe Cup retention demands an urgent response following their recent series loss to South Africa, as New Zealand prepares for Saturday’s opening Test against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland.

Tana Umaga and Dave Rennie’s Coaching Staff

Still nursing the frustration of a 3-1 series defeat to South Africa, the New Zealand coaching staff has turned its focus sharply toward the upcoming Bledisloe Cup fixture. For defence coach Tana Umaga, who transitioned from his previous role leading the axed Moana Pasifika to join new mentor Dave Rennie’s staff, the stakes of the rivalry run deep both historically and personally.

“That sticks in the guts a bit; we have to come out with a response after that, There should be no hesitation around understanding what this weekend means to us.”

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Tana Umaga’s History as Captain

Umaga knows the fixture’s history intimately, having won two series as captain.

Having shared these historical lessons with the current squad regarding past players, coaches, and previous heartbreak, Umaga stressed that it is now up to the present group to stake their own claim.

Eden Park Record and Wallabies Attacking Threat

New Zealand carries an imposing record into the Auckland showdown. Victory on Saturday would mark 25 consecutive Test wins against Australia at Eden Park, stretching back to the visitors’ last success at the ground in 1986. More broadly, the All Blacks have not dropped a Test match to any nation at the venue since 1994, building a streak of 53 consecutive matches.

Springboks Set Piece Dominance

In contrast, recent defensive struggles against South Africa saw the Springboks use their set piece dominance to put up 33, 29, and 43 points in their respective victories, overshadowing an initial 33-16 win by the All Blacks.