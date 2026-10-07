Walmart to launch drone delivery service in greater Seattle area

Residents across the greater Seattle area could soon find groceries and household goods descending onto their lawns as Walmart prepares to roll out a drone delivery service by 2027. Developed in partnership with drone manufacturer Wing, the initiative will allow customers living within a 6-mile radius of participating Western Washington stores to receive eligible orders weighing up to 5 pounds in 30 minutes or less, according to regional reporting from KIRO 7.

The retail giant plans to stock roughly half of its standard in-store inventory for aerial fulfillment, spanning everything from fresh food to household essentials. Emily Bergstrom, Walmart’s head of drone delivery, noted that the company intends to offer the service for free for a limited time to let local shoppers test it out. Shoppers interested in participating can join a waitlist to check availability once store locations and municipal permits are finalized.

Launch Logistics and Flight Mechanics

Under the proposed deployment, Wing will establish drone operation hubs directly inside the parking lots of selected Walmart stores. Once an order is placed, a specialized aircraft will take off and ascend to an altitude of 150 to 200 feet, cruising toward the destination at speeds reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

Photo: kiro7.com

Upon arriving at a residence, the drone hovers at approximately 23 feet, lowers a tethered hook to secure and descend the package to the ground, and then releases it before returning to its hub. According to Wing, the aircraft operate at a volume of 43 decibels during flight overhead—a noise level roughly comparable to the hum of a standard household refrigerator.

Regional weather poses a challenge, and Wing spokesperson Jessie Poole-Strang stated that the drones are engineered to operate through rain and dark Seattle winters, holding specific approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to complete flights after sunset. Onboard sensors and automated technology are designed to detect obstacles such as swimming pools, landscaping, or pets. Poole-Strang explained that if an unexpected obstacle appears and the drone cannot simply nudge over, it will abort the delivery and fly back. She also emphasized that the camera sensors do not transmit live feeds to anyone in the operation, including the pilots overseeing the flight zones.

Walmart to launch drone delivery service in greater Seattle area

Neighborhood Reactions and Local Concerns

The announcement has elicited a mix of curiosity, skepticism, and traffic-relief hopes among local residents. Some homeowners have questioned the overall necessity of aerial delivery when traditional brick-and-mortar stores remain accessible. Cathy, a Kirkland resident, voiced reservations about neighborhood reception, noting that some people might feel suspicious about unfamiliar aircraft hovering near private property and questioning the need for the service when she can easily walk into a store.

Conversely, other community members welcomed the potential reduction in road congestion. Luke, another local resident, expressed surprise at the retail expansion but noted he hopes fewer delivery vehicles on the asphalt might help alleviate the area’s notoriously difficult traffic.

The timeline for the 2027 rollout remains contingent on how quickly Wing can secure necessary municipal permits for drone hubs across individual Western Washington cities. The rollout also follows recent industry scrutiny regarding occasional operational mishaps, including an incident earlier this year in Texas where an Amazon Prime Air drone accidentally dropped a package into a swimming pool during delivery.