Napoli Basket Defeats Future Podgorica 75-93 in EuroCup

Napoli Basket continued their perfect start to the season with a commanding 75-93 victory over Future Podgorica at the Sportski Centar Moraca in Montenegro, securing their second win in the Eurocup group stage. Head coach Jasmin Repesa managed the team through a dominant performance that brought their overall record to four wins in as many matches across all competitions.

Dominant Display and Key Performers

Following a balanced opening period that ended 19-25 for the visitors, Napoli took complete control of the match in the second quarter. Sparked by an effective bench performance featuring Marco Spissu and Jack White, the Italian side deployed precise shooting from beyond the arc to outpace the Montenegrin defense. Zac Seljaas led the scoring effort with 23 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and shooting 4-for-8 from three-point range. Spissu orchestrated the offense with 8 points and 11 assists, while White contributed 17 points with strong play both in attack and under the rim.

Buducnost VOLI Podgorica – Napoli Basketball | Round 2 | BKT EuroCup Basketball 2026-27

Napoli extended their margin to 33-53 by halftime and stretched their lead to as many as 28 points at 47-75 during the third period. Despite a late fourth-quarter effort from Budućnost—led by Yogi Ferrell’s 19 points—to reduce the deficit, Napoli maintained control until the final buzzer.

Repesa’s Post-Match Assessment

Jasmin Repesa addressed the media after the game, noting that the victory was achieved through careful tactical preparation and defensive rebounding. We prepared the game very well, the first objective was to control the defensive rebounds, Repesa stated, explaining that securing the boards allowed the team to run the open court and build offensive confidence. It was a great victory for us, maybe easier than I expected, but these things happen at the beginning of the season.

Photo: ilnapolista.it

Upcoming Schedule

With the EuroCup group stage success secured on the road, Napoli Basket turns its attention back to domestic competition. The squad is scheduled to play their next match on Sunday at 17:00 in an away fixture against Cantù, continuing a demanding early-season schedule that features games every three days.