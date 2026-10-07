Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Urges Imran Khan’s PTI to Halt Demonstrations

Shipping containers blocked major access points into Islamabad on Tuesday as the federal government and jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party remained locked in a political standoff over an ongoing opposition march. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged opposition leaders to halt their demonstrations and enter negotiations, warning that public unrest threatens Pakistan’s fragile economy.

The latest political confrontation follows the breakdown of formal talks last Saturday. Those negotiations, facilitated in the chamber of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, ended without an agreement after the government demanded an end to the protest movement, while opposition delegates sought assurances regarding prison visits and medical access for Khan, who has been detained for nearly a year.

Stalled Negotiations and Unmet Demands

The opposition party dismissed the prime minister’s latest overture as merely symbolic, pointing out that authorities have blocked PTI leaders from visiting their founder for nearly 12 months, with the last authorized meeting occurring in October of last year, Pakistan Today reported.

Shehbaz Sharif Calls For Talks With PTI As Imran Khan Supporters March To Islamabad

Before talks collapsed, a six-member government delegation led by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah met with a PTI delegation that included party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and General Secretary Salman Akram Raja. International spokesman Zulfiqar Bukhari noted that the party’s core demands included immediate medical examinations for Khan by his personal physicians, proper medical checkups for his wife Bushra Bibi, and the release of detained party members and Khan’s sisters.

The March Progresses Toward Peshawar

Addressing supporters at University Chowk, Afridi declared his allegiance to the imprisoned leader, telling the crowd that his loyalty could not be bought. The convoy’s progression has heightened security across the region, with additional police units deployed and freight traffic disrupted by road closures leading into Islamabad.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Neither side has indicated a willingness to compromise on the core deadlock: the government insists on clearing the streets before dialogue proceeds, while the opposition maintains that any permanent resolution depends entirely on lifting restrictions on access to Khan.