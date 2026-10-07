Google Wallet Redesign Rolls Out: Vertical Card List for Android Users

Google has expanded the rollout of its redesigned Google Wallet card picker, replacing the traditional horizontal card carousel with a vertically stacked list of saved payment cards on Pixel phones, as reported by Edgar Cervantes at Android Authority. The interface shift brings Android’s payment layout closer in design to Apple Wallet.

Redesigning How Users Browse Credit and Debit Cards

The core mechanic of the update alters how users browse credit and debit cards. The current interface relies on a horizontally scrolling carousel, forcing users to swipe repeatedly through cards. The new vertical layout stacks debit and credit cards directly on top of each other. This makes selecting a specific payment method faster for individuals managing multiple cards.

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Google’s new design displays one full card preview with the sliver of a second card visible at the top. To access the full interface, users can tap or swipe down. Once a card is chosen, tap-to-pay functions proceed normally. Checking card details and reviewing transaction history now requires selecting a new settings gear icon positioned in the top-right corner.

Gradual Expansion Reaches International Pixel Users

While the redesign first appeared among a very limited group of users, its recent appearance on Pixel devices used by the Android Authority team confirms an active expansion. Separate reporting from 9to5google.com notes that the revamp remains limited in wider distribution, with international users spotting the changes over the weekend.

Photo: 9to5google.com

Weighing Efficiency Against Added Navigation Taps

Reactions to the new architecture are mixed. The vertical list approach benefits users holding multiple saved cards and improves one-handed usability, particularly when frequently used cards sit near the bottom. However, accessing transaction histories and specific card details necessitates extra taps compared to older builds, leading some testers to find the new setup feels more cumbersome than the horizontal carousel.

Isolating Payment Tools While Preserving Visual Branding

The redesign isolates the payment selection process from other stored items. Passes, loyalty cards, and transit passes remain accessible on the main Wallet screen without interference. The stacked card interface opens in a separate view, keeping the primary dashboard uncluttered while managing multiple payment instruments.

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Google’s implementation shows considerably more of the actual card artwork than Apple’s equivalent design, retaining visual branding for individual financial institutions. The wider deployment continues to scale across supported devices through ongoing software updates.