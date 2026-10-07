Warm South Winds Bring 70-Degree Temperatures and Stray Showers to Moravia

Meteorologist Drew Montreuil reported that steady south winds will push warm air back into the region on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, bringing afternoon highs between 65 and 70 degrees and a possibility of late-day showers and isolated thunder.

Assessing Regional Weather Impacts

Steady south winds drive warm air into the area, setting afternoon temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees across most locations, excluding cooler hilltops.

Patchy frost may develop early in the morning in sheltered areas, particularly in the Southern Tier and around Cortland County, where temperatures dip into the 30s.

Scattered showers and a possible rumble of thunder are forecasted late in the afternoon and throughout the nighttime hours, followed by a Thursday morning preview of continued showers and potential thunder.

Morning Frost Risks and Midday Warming Trends

The day begins between 3:00 AM and 7:00 AM with partly cloudy skies and south winds moving at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures during these early hours sit mostly in the low and mid 40s, though certain areas in the Southern Tier and Cortland County drop into the 30s, creating conditions for patchy frost in sheltered zones. By the morning window of 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, skies transition to a mix of sun and clouds with no anticipated precipitation as south winds maintain a 10 mph pace and temperatures rise into the low and mid 50s.

During the midday period from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, temperatures climb further into the low and mid 60s under similar sun and cloud cover. Winds shift to south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph during this warm window.

Showers Ahead into Thursday

As the afternoon progresses into the 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM block, wind speeds begin to decrease while temperatures hold in the low and mid 60s alongside a couple of stray showers. Into the evening and overnight hours between 7:00 PM and 3:00 AM, partly cloudy skies bring scattered showers and the possibility of a rumble of thunder. Southwest winds slow to 5 to 10 mph overnight as temperatures settle back into the low and mid 50s.

Time Period Temperature Range Wind Conditions Expected Precipitation Early Morning (3-7 AM) Low/Mid 40s (30s in Southern Tier/Cortland) South, 5-10 mph Stray northern shower; patchy frost Morning (7-11 AM) Low/Mid 50s South, ~10 mph None Midday (11 AM-1 PM) Low/Mid 60s South, ~10 mph None Afternoon (1-5 PM) 65-70 degrees (cooler on hilltops) South/Southwest, 10-15 mph None Late Afternoon (5-7 PM) Low/Mid 60s South/Southwest, 10-15 mph (decreasing) Couple stray showers Evening & Overnight (7 PM-3 AM) Mid 50s down to low/mid 50s Southwest, 5-10 mph Scattered showers, possible thunder

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