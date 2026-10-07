Prime Day Tech Deals: Apple Discounts, Our Favorite Sony Headphones at Lowest-Ever ...

Amazon’s October Prime Day event, running from October 6 through October 7, delivers steep discounts across a massive wave of hardware, with e-readers, wireless earbuds, and robot vacuums leading the charge.

While some buyers can save $100 on a top-overall robot vacuum or $70 on favorite workout earbuds, the exact size of each discount varies depending on the specific gadget. On one side, shoppers find premium items like Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 nearly at their lowest price ever and noise-canceling headphones down to their lowest price yet.

Headphones and Earbuds Lead the Discounts

The two-day shopping event features notable price drops on audio gear, highlighted by Nothing’s Headphone (1) falling to $189. Launched in 2025 as the brand’s first over-ear headphones, they feature a transparent design and physical controls including clicky wheels, rockers, and buttons for volume, media playback, and noise-canceling modes. Apple users can find lightweight and comfortable AirPods Pro 3 with top-notch noise cancellation, while Apple’s best noise-canceling headphones and clip-on workout buds also see significant price cuts. Meanwhile, Sony, Bose, and Apple offer pricier, $400-plus alternatives, and Bose QuietComfort Headphones (1st Gen) join the wider pool of discounted audio gear.

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October Prime Day Savings Plan Takes Shape

Finding the right bargains requires sifting through an abundance of tech deals covering smart home gear, robot vacuums, and e-readers, where Kindles regularly go on sale. Coverage from retail experts points out that not all price cuts are created equal, dividing choices between items worth pouncing on right away and those worth glossing over. Yet with coverage updating hourly and testers continuing to scope out discounts, it remains unstated which specific upcoming price drops will hit the market before the event concludes on October 7.