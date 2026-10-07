Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court for pre-trial hearing

Russell Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Tuesday morning for a two-day pre-trial hearing, setting the stage for a major criminal trial scheduled to commence on Monday, October 12.

The comedian and actor was accompanied by his wife, Laura, and a bodyguard as he stepped out of a black Mercedes. Brand wore a grey suit and sunglasses, while his wife wore a yellow suit and sunglasses. The pre-trial arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, leading directly into the full trial which is expected to last up to 10 to 12 weeks.

Russell Brand Reaches Southwark Crown Court Before Pre-Trial Proceedings | APT

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Brand faces a total of seven charges stemming from allegations made by six individual women, with incidents alleged to have taken place between 1999 and 2009. The charges comprise three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty to all allegations, maintaining that all of his relationships have been consensual. The criminal proceedings follow an investigation that began more than two years ago after a joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times.

Background and Trial Schedule

During the legal process, Brand is on bail. Previous hearings have detailed specific allegations, including a hotel room incident at the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, claims from a TV worker, and accusations from a radio station worker. Brand rose to fame in the 2000s as a stand-up comedian and television presenter before starring in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and has more recently focused on podcasting and online influencing.

Photo: metro.co.uk

The main criminal trial begins on Monday, October 12, at Southwark Crown Court in London, and proceedings are expected to continue for up to 10 weeks.