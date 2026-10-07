Scotland lose third home match in a row with 2-1 Nations League defeat to Slovenia

Scotland have now lost three of their last four home matches in all competitions after slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Slovenia in the Nations League on Tuesday. The result at Hampden Park leaves Sebastien Pocognoli’s side third in Group B1 and three points behind Slovenia after their first four matches.

Assessment of the Team's Performance Given

Captain Andy Robertson, making his 100th appearance for Scotland, delivered a blunt assessment to BBC Scotland following the loss. Not good enough. The whole team on the pitch, I don’t think it was a good performance at all, Robertson said. The full-back added that Slovenia looked a lot fresher, a lot hungrier and stated, As Scotland, we might lack quality or make mistakes, but people don’t accept being outfought. I think that’s what happened.

Ryan Christie had initially given Scotland a 31st-minute lead following a positive start. However, Slovenia responded when Aljosa Matko scored just before the hour mark from a Danijel Sturm pass, before Matko and Sturm combined again in the 71st minute for Sturm to net the winner.

HIGHLIGHTS – Slovenia vs Scotland | UEFA Nations League – Matchday 1 2026-27 | TUDN

Pocognoli echoed his captain’s concerns after the match. We didn’t deserve to get the win, that’s the reality. We didn’t deliver a great game. On the ball and off the ball, we were below the level we expected, the manager said.

Managerial Pressure and Defensive Struggles

The defeat places early pressure on Pocognoli, who became the fourth Scotland manager to lose his opening two home games in charge and the first since Berti Vogts in August 2002. Pundits on Sportsound raised questions about the team’s shape, noting that Slovenia repeatedly exploited a high defensive line. Former national team captain Willie Miller remarked that huge gaps appeared, while Halliday declared that an initial “period of grace” for the new manager is now over.

Sébastien Pocognoli Post-Match Press Conference | Scotland v Slovenia | UEFA Nations League

Despite registering an expected goals total of 2.17 from 12 shots compared to Slovenia’s 1.33 from 10 attempts, Scotland could not convert their chances. Scotland return to action on November 13 at home to North Macedonia before playing group leaders Switzerland three days later.