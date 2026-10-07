Indonesia Bans Israel Houghton’s Concert Over Security Concerns and Palestine Policy

The Indonesian government has withheld performance permits and entry visas for American gospel musician Israel Houghton and his group, Israel & New Breed, citing domestic security concerns and official diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause. The canceled concert was scheduled for October 24, 2026, at Grha Pengharapan in Jakarta.

Geopolitical Alignment and Security Evaluations in Jakarta

The decision to block the Jakarta stop of the “Til The Whole World Knows Tour 2026” stems from a coordinated evaluation across multiple state bodies. Coordinating Minister for Law, Human Rights, Immigration, and Correction Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra explained that authorities acted after reviewing domestic security implications alongside Indonesia’s strict foreign policy stance on Palestine, as reported by Tempo.co. Officials evaluated a public statement made by Houghton in October 2023, during which the artist declared, “I stand with Israel.”

For Palestine! Yusril Confirms Government Will Not Permit Israel Houghton Concert in Indonesia

“We believe that any activity with the potential to be exploited to harm the struggle of the Palestinian people will not be allowed to take place in Indonesia,” Yusril stated in a written release.

Yusril clarified that the government’s objection is not directed at Houghton’s religious background or his Christian faith. Instead, the focus remains entirely on preventing political messaging that runs counter to Jakarta’s foreign policy. Indonesia has long maintained a staunch diplomatic posture against the colonization of Palestinian territories and does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

The administrative block involves several key ministries, including the Coordinating Ministry for Political and Security Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, the Ministry of Culture, and the Indonesian National Police. The Jakarta Metropolitan Police confirmed that the event would not receive authorization due to public order and security considerations.

Government Rejects Israel Houghton's Concert in Indonesia

Bypassing Formal Authorization for Concert Prep

Logistical preparations for the concert proceeded despite a lack of formal authorization. Yusril revealed that no official permit application had been submitted to the police by event organizers prior to the government’s intervention, even though tickets had already been offered for sale online. Furthermore, Houghton had not submitted a visa application to enter the country for the performance.

According to the sources, the event was sponsored by a Kuala Lumpur-based promoter, Banyak Bagus Entertainment. The planned performance also generated public controversy in neighboring Malaysia. In Sabah, Islamic organizations recently objected to a related concert scheduled for October 22 in Kota Kinabalu, pointing to the same social media statements regarding Israel.

Photo: Jakarta Globe

Authorities have urged ticketing platforms to immediately halt ticket sales and issue refunds to customers who purchased seats for the Jakarta engagement. Yusril emphasized that neither performance permits nor visas will be granted if formal applications are eventually filed.

Event Detail Status / Information Artist Israel Houghton & Israel & New Breed Scheduled Date October 24, 2026 Proposed Venue Grha Pengharapan, Jakarta Promoter Banyak Bagus Entertainment (Kuala Lumpur) Permit Status Denied / Withheld by Indonesian Authorities

Religious Freedom and Public Order Debates

The government’s intervention has drawn varied responses from religious organizations and regional leaders. Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Fatwa Board, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, supported the ban. Niam asserted that the event could provoke public unrest and tarnish the nation’s commitment against Zionist actions, calling for an investigation into the concert organizers.

Yusril Reveals Why the Government Denied Israel Houghton's Concert in Indonesia

Conversely, regional discussions in neighboring Malaysia have highlighted tensions regarding artistic expression and religious freedom. As reported by a source, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) President Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan urged authorities to respect pledges of religious freedom and ensure fair treatment for Christian gatherings. Kitingan argued that concerns over an artist’s personal political statements should be evaluated separately from the right of local communities to practice their faith, provided laws and public sensitivities are respected.

Back in Jakarta, the government maintains that its restrictions are designed purely to protect public order and national interests rather than restrict artistic expression. With the Ministry of Immigration confirming that tourist visit visas cannot be utilized for performance purposes and police withholding operational permits, the October concert remains blocked.

Government bans Israel Houghton concert, here's why!