Letjen Iwan Setiawan Appointed as New Pangkostrad

Letjen TNI Iwan Setiawan has been promoted to the position of Commander of the Strategic Reserve Command of the Indonesian Army, commonly known as Pangkostrad, as part of a fresh round of high-ranking military officer rotations within the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI). Prior to securing this promotion, he served as the Commander of the Army Infantry Weaponry Center (Danpussenif).

The transition in military leadership was formally communicated through a recent personnel mutation letter. Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General Maruli Simanjuntak addressed the appointment while attending a presidential briefing at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

KSAD Benarkan Posisi Pangkostrad Diganti, Letjen Iwan Setiawan | IDXC UPDATE

Iya (Iwan Setiawan), masa belum pada denger, Maruli said on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, confirming that the directive regarding the assignment was issued alongside orders for several new regional military commanders (Republika Online). According to the Army leadership, the sweeping rotation is a standard organizational measure intended to maintain operational freshness rather than an extraordinary intervention.

General Maruli Dismisses Speculation About Routine Kostrad Leadership Handover

General Maruli explained that the leadership handover at Kostrad was part of a routine administrative cycle, noting that outgoing Pangkostrad Letjen TNI Mohammad Fadjar had already completed a two-year tenure in the role. Oh, nggak, biasa kan organisasi, sudah bertugas dua tahun. Kita biasa pergantian, Maruli remarked, dismissing speculation that the reshuffle was tied to other high-level command transitions.

With Iwan stepping up to assume command of the Army’s primary strategic reserve force, his former position as Danpussenif will be taken over by Mayjen Susilo, who will also ascend to the three-star rank in connection with the new assignment (Republika Online). The changes reflect a broader sequence of reassignments impacting multiple territorial commands across the country.

New Pangkostrad Graduated from Military Academy and Scaled Everest

The newly appointed Pangkostrad brings a well-documented operational background to his expanded responsibilities. A graduate of the Military Academy (Akmil) in 1993, Iwan previously gained widespread recognition for his participation in the historic 1997 Indonesian Army expedition that successfully scaled Mount Everest (Republika Online).