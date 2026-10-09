Musorowegomo Mukosi Sues Grant Thornton Partner Over Adultery

Journalist Musorowegomo Mukosi has filed a US$200,000 adultery lawsuit against Kundai Francis Tibugare, a corporate rescue practitioner and partner at Grant Thornton Zimbabwe, accusing him of wrecking his nine-year marriage.

The Evidence Trail in a High-Stakes Legal Demand

In a formal legal letter dated October 7, 2026, attorney Admire Rubaya outlined sweeping allegations against Tibugare on behalf of Mukosi. The filing asserts that the Grant Thornton partner maintained a sexual relationship with Esther Vimbainashe Mukosi. The legal notice points to an extensive digital paper trail. Mukosi reportedly gathered flight records, call logs, cell tower triangulation data, and CCTV footage to track the movements of the pair across domestic and international itineraries.

The documentation traces a secret trip to South Africa between July 15 and 19, 2026. This was followed by a getaway to Madagascar from September 21 to 24, 2026. During the Madagascar excursion, Esther allegedly told her husband she was traveling to Tanzania on accounting consultancy business. Legal papers state that the duo shared a room at the Ibis Antananarivo Ankorondrano hotel for three nights.

Property Deliveries and Local Meetups

The alleged relationship extended beyond international travel into daily domestic life in Harare. Legal filings indicate that Tibugare and Esther, who both study at the University of Zimbabwe, met twice weekly at a residential property situated on Umguza Road in Cranborne. The situation escalated when Tibugare allegedly purchased a Toyota Fortuner and personally delivered the vehicle to the couple’s matrimonial home at Crowhill Farm.

Further compounding the tension, Mukosi claims that Tibugare visited the Crowhill Farm property on October 2, arriving in a grey Toyota Hilux. According to the legal correspondence, Esther allegedly described herself and the Grant Thornton partner as soul mates. The filings state that she boasted of Tibugare’s financial standing and high-level connections, suggesting he possessed the means to take her away as a second wife and operate beyond the reach of consequences.

Damages Breakdown and Personal Toll

The US$200,000 financial demand is split evenly across two distinct legal categories. Mukosi is seeking US$100,000 for contumelia, addressing the alleged injury to his dignity, reputation, and privacy. An additional US$100,000 is demanded for loss of consortium, compensating for the loss of companionship and other benefits of marriage.

Photo: zimbabwenow.co.zw

The lawsuit details the domestic rupture resulting from the affair, leaving the marriage—solemnized in March 2017 and with one child—on the rocks. The legal notice captures the emotional weight of the situation, stating that Mukosi is forced to live the life of a widower while Tibugare enjoys her warm embrace.