Hawaii Honor Flight brings 25 veterans to nation capital

Twenty-five veterans from across the Hawaiian Islands touched down in the nation’s capital for an aviation milestone described as the region’s inaugural Honor Flight. The delegation, which includes veterans who served during the Korean War and the Vietnam War, arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for a multi-day itinerary running from October 6 through 10 to tour the capital’s war memorials.

The journey marks a milestone for the Hawaiian Islands Honor Flight hub—which maintains a mailing address in Aiea, Hawaii, and accepted applications between 2022 and 2024. While the Honor Flight Network has operated since 2005 and transported more than 300,000 veterans across more than 130 regional hubs, Hawaii’s veterans had previously lacked a local departure hub of their own for the program.

Upon stepping off the aircraft, the travelers were greeted with traditional hula dancing and songs, a ceremonial welcome organized to bring a piece of Hawaii to Washington, D.C. For the participants, the reception set a celebratory tone for a pilgrimage designed to recognize service eras.

Airport Welcome and Shared Camaraderie

Marie Corpuz, a medical service corps officer who accompanied the delegation, noted that the gathering provided veterans with a vital space to reminisce and build camaraderie with peers who share similar experiences. Corpuz described the airport greeting as a gift honoring their service, adding that her own military career builds upon the foundations laid by earlier generations.

Among the travelers is 94-year-old Charles Brewer, a Korean War veteran who is the oldest member of the 25-person delegation. Speaking about the trip at the airport, Brewer expressed enthusiasm for the experience, stating, “You cannot believe how much fun I’m having on this trip.” Brewer emphasized that the warm reception and the time spent among fellow service members highlighted the value of people coming together.

Logistics of the Transpacific Journey

Organizing a transpacific delegation involves unique structural hurdles. Under the operating model of the Honor Flight Network, participating veterans travel free of charge. They are accompanied by guardians who pay their own way, though program rules prohibit spouses or significant others from serving in that support role.

The successful launch addresses a geographic gap for Hawaii’s military community, ensuring that veterans from the islands gain the same opportunity to view the national memorials built in their honor as their mainland counterparts.

Future Prospects for the Island Chapter

Looking ahead, organizers face questions regarding whether the Hawaiian chapter can sustain regular flights given the costs associated with transpacific travel. Corpuz voiced optimism about future delegations, stating an ambition to continue welcoming veterans on subsequent visits and celebrating the service of those making the journey.

Photo: hoodline.com

For the 25 veterans currently touring the nation’s monuments, however, the immediate priority remains taking in the memorials and the welcome home.