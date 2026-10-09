Melouka Hadj-Mimoune Becomes New French MP for Rhône

Melouka Hadj-Mimoune stepped into the Palais Bourbon on Thursday to take her seat as the newly minted National Assembly representative for the 6th constituency of Rhône, stepping up from her role as substitute for Gabriel Amard after his election to the Senate.

A Parliamentary Transition Grounded in Local Politics

The transition follows the electoral alignments of the Nouveau Front Populaire from the 2024 legislative elections, where Hadj-Mimoune stood as the designated substitute for Gabriel Amard.

Hadj-Mimoune expressed deep emotion upon taking up her new responsibilities. “Quelle fierté pour moi, de porter cette écharpe pour les Villeurbannais,” she told AFP, noting her 23-year affiliation with the Socialist Party and her decision to sit with the Socialistes et apparentés group in the French parliament.

From Daughter to National Lawmaker

Born in Algeria, Hadj-Mimoune arrived in France in 1966 to join her father, who had moved to Villeurbanne to work. Holding a CAP, she initially directed her civic energy toward housing associations before entering militantism at age 27.

She began her institutional career inside the parliamentary office of Pascale Crozon, who served as the Socialist deputy for the same 6th constituency between 2007 and 2017. Hadj-Mimoune later secured a seat on the municipal council in Villeurbanne in 2014 and most recently served as deputy mayor for housing within the municipal team re-elected in the spring.

Focus on Social Welfare and Child Protection

Beyond her administrative duties in local government, Hadj-Mimoune has spent 24 years working as a family assistant and foster parent, focusing much of her public advocacy on youth issues and child welfare reform.

“Elle n’a de cesse de dire que l’éducation populaire a fait d’elle ce qu’elle est,” van Styvandael observed, describing her as a dedicated public servant deeply rooted in social assistance initiatives for children.