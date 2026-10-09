Russian grain export channels face bottlenecks from Ukrainian drone strikes

Russian grain export channels face a severe bottleneck as Ukrainian drone strikes paralyze key Azov and Black Sea terminals, forcing Moscow to explore alternative transit routes through China and the Baltic region, according to The Moscow Times. With southern port operations disrupted, total export potential for the harvest is projected to fall sharply.

The shipping disruption comes at the height of the traditional export season. Vessel-tracking data compiled by AXSMarine and published by Greek shipbroker Ursa indicates that Black Sea wheat loadings slumped during the season. September volumes fell 45.6% from August figures, hitting the lowest September total recorded since 2017.

Operations targeted river-sea class tankers, tugboats, ferries, and cargo ships utilized to supply fuel to Crimea, transfer crude oil into the Black Sea, and maintain Russian military logistics along the occupied coastline. In response to these continuous operations, navigation through the Don–Azov Canal was temporarily suspended, and applications for Kerch Strait transits were halted.

Shifting Transit Realities in the Baltic and Arctic

With southern outlets severely constrained, Russian exporters are attempting to redirect shipments northward. Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service noted that Moscow is steering cargo toward Baltic and Arctic facilities, including the Ultramar terminal at Ust-Luga, which logged railway delivery requests for roughly 260,000 tonnes of grain in September. Intelligence estimates indicate that even operating at maximum capacity, the Baltic route can handle only about 500,000 tonnes per month—a fraction of the more than 60 million tonnes handled annually by southern ports last year.

Photo: Hromadske

Another alternative tested by Russian Railways involves shipping grain through the northern port of Murmansk. An initial shipment of 40,000 tonnes was approved from Stavropol Krai. However, the distance from primary agricultural regions adds an estimated $18 to $25 per ton in logistics costs, driving up expenses for exporters.

Export Route Estimated Monthly/Annual Capacity Current Logistical Constraints Azov-Black Sea Basin 60+ million tons annually (Historical) Paralyzed by Ukrainian drone strikes and maritime attacks. Baltic Sea (Ust-Luga / Ultramar) ~500,000 tons monthly Constrained by railway capacity and wagon availability. Murmansk (Arctic Port) Variable (Trial shipments active) High transport distance adds $18–$25 per ton in costs. China Overland (New Land Grain Corridor) ~9 million tons expected in 2026 Tariffs, phytosanitary protocols, and quota limits.

Overland Expansion Toward Asian Markets

To mitigate these western and southern bottlenecks, the Russian Grain Association (RGA) confirmed at the Golden Autumn 2026 exhibition in Moscow that the organization is working on transit options through China. Volumes moving through the “New Land Grain Corridor” expanded from 2.3 million tonnes in 2024 to 5.8 million tonnes in 2025, with projections reaching approximately 9 million tonnes for 2026.

Photo: UkrAgroConsult

Despite this growth, the Asian overland route faces strict limitations. Ukrainian intelligence pointed out that infrastructure constraints, terminal capacity limits, tariffs, Chinese import quotas, and missing phytosanitary protocols—specifically regarding Russian winter wheat—continue to restrict fluid trade expansion.

Domestic Market Pressures and State Interventions

The inability to move grain freely through maritime corridors has triggered a severe domestic over-supply. ProZerno estimated that Russia’s total export potential will drop from a planned 59 million tonnes down to 39 million tonnes out of a total harvest of approximately 140 million tonnes, leaving an estimated 20 million tonnes without buyers. SovEcon head Andrey Sizov stated, “The harsh reality is that there are simply no export routes that could replace the Black Sea.”

MIP Markets with Shawn Hackett – Peak Russian Grain Exports

This surplus has cut grain prices in southern Russia roughly in half, depressing values to between 4,000 and 5,000 rubles per ton. ProZerno forecasts that carryover stocks could reach 34.8 million tonnes by the end of the year. In response, Moscow’s state intervention program plans to purchase up to 3 million tons of grain at fixed prices for the 2026–2027 cycle. This intervention volume covers around 15–20% of that volume, leaving the broader domestic surplus unaddressed.