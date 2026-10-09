Apple Stores to customize iPhone Duo startup with buyers’ names

Buyers purchasing the new iPhone Duo at a U.S. Apple Store on October 23, 2026, will be greeted by name upon first startup through a personalized retail boot screen.

Retail Customization and Bilingual Support

Apple retail locations will use a dedicated system to alter the standard startup sequence.

Instead of a default generic greeting, the hardware will display a localized welcome message—such as “Hello, Mark”—upon its initial power-up. The functionality supports both English and Spanish, though it is strictly limited to the U.S. market.

Launch Timeline and Pre-Order Schedule

Pre-orders for the iPhone Duo open on Friday, October 16. Physical store availability and customer deliveries are slated to begin a week later on October 23.

Ahead of the release rush, Apple announced that retail customers can prepare for their purchases starting October 12.

Speculation Over Presto and Hardware Infrastructure

Technical speculation points toward existing retail infrastructure to handle the custom boot sequence. Observers suggest the feature may leverage Presto, the proprietary system Apple deployed to update iPhone software wirelessly while devices remain sealed inside their retail packaging.

First detailed by Gurman in 2023, Presto allows store employees to power on an unopened iPhone, push updates, and power the device back down without breaking the exterior shrink-wrap.

Unanswered Questions on Implementation Methods

The exact implementation method remains unconfirmed. It remains an open question whether this proximity-activation and power-state management technology is being adapted to modify non-volatile storage or NVRAM parameters for the boot animation.

Apple has not yet clarified if the retail-side modification happens inside the sealed box via wireless provisioning or during an assisted in-store unboxing process.