Luge Legends Wendl and Arlt Postpone Retirement to Target 2030 Winter Olympics

German luge legends Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt have reversed their retirement plans, announcing a joint campaign targeting the 2030 Winter Olympics in La Plagne, France. Despite previously stating that the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo would be their last, the duo cited high fitness levels and unreadiness to quit.

From Farewell to 2030: The Unexpected Return of the Bayern-Express

The athletic reversal comes as a surprise in the winter sports community. Earlier reports indicated that the pair intended to cap off their illustrious careers at a race on the reopened track at Königssee in March 2027. Instead, the athletes known as the Bayern-Express revealed via their shared Instagram account and a ZDF interview that they plan to continue competing. The decision brings their combined age to 84 years old, with both competitors currently at age 39.

“We are 39, we are fit, and we are healthy,” Wendl stated. He added that their start times in recent months surpassed those from the previous Olympic season. Arlt pointed to improvements in their training environment and the elimination of external distractions as key factors in their renewed form. For Wendl, the support of friends and family alongside the sheer joy of driving are crucial, and as long as they stay healthy and things go well, they see strong prospects for their plan. Arlt noted that stopping now or next year would feel wrong.

“Unser letzter Olympialauf war nochmal richtig schön. Wir genießen jetzt den Moment. Das ist der krönende Abschluss,” Arlt stated last February following the team victory in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Wendl had also confirmed that it was their final Olympic run and that an eighth and ninth gold medal would not happen. Instead, the Bavarian duo had originally planned to finish their careers where they started luge on the rebuilding track at Königssee, with Wendl stressing their hope for a speedy completion. While a Luge World Championship is scheduled at Königssee for 2028, the district office of Berchtesgadener Land warns that reconstruction might stretch until 2029. By extending their careers, the athletes avoid missing a comeback on their home track and can target a final gold coup in the French Alps. Arlt previously underlined that they do not compete to chase records, but purely for the fun and greatness of the sport, and the pair once dubbed themselves the Rodel-Opis on social media.

25 years mark the duration Wendl and Arlt have competed together in the ice channel, having stood on the podium at major events consistently since 2013.

Chasing World Cup Wins and Mentoring the Next Generation

Beyond the allure of another Olympic cycle, the duo wants to support younger athletes entering the sport. Wendl explained that they skipped a World Cup event in Altenberg to give emerging drivers a chance to compete, though they observed that the gap to the world elite remains significant. Wendl noted that teams previously pushed each other to better performances. Rather than standing in the way of newcomers, Arlt emphasized their desire to pass down traditions.

Photo: br.de

“We don’t want to stand in their way, we want to help them,” Arlt said. He further described the sensation of riding down the ice track as an enduring feeling of freedom.

The immediate target on their calendar is the upcoming World Championship in Innsbruck, where they previously stood at the top, though that success was a long time ago.

A Legacy of Success

They are Germany’s most successful winter Olympians of all time.

🇩🇪 Tobias Arlt & Tobias Wendl – Men`s Luge Double Champions! 🥇

They previously marked their apparent swan song following the team relay victory at the 2026 Winter Games, where Arlt declared it their final Olympic run. The subsequent pivot ensures that the athletes will extend a partnership that has spanned 25 years in the ice channel.