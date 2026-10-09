Why Local Journalism Matters: Support Your Community Newspaper During National Newspaper Week

National Newspaper Week runs from October 4 to October 10, 2026, marking the 86th celebration sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers to highlight the role of newspapers in the United States and Canada.

Eighty-Sixth Annual Campaign Highlights Community Roots

The 2026 observance operates under the theme Rooted in Community, Committed to Truth, according to Lynne Lance, 2026 NNW Chair and Executive Director of the National Newspaper Association. Since 1940, the industry promotion emphasizes how local newspapers document elections, ballgames, new businesses, school decisions, celebrations, and tragedies. The materials noted that while delivery methods evolve, the core purpose of informing communities, holding government accountable, and telling stories remains unchanged.

Vermont Screening Focuses on Investigative Reporting

In Vermont, Messenger publisher Bridget Higdon-Boudreau participated in community events. This past Monday night, about 100 people gathered at the Welden Theatre for a screening of Steal This Story, Please! —a documentary about the career of journalist Amy Goodman, founder and host of the independent radio show and TV program Democracy Now!

Following the film, Higdon-Boudreau joined a panel discussion alongside journalist and podcast host David Goodman and former journalist Betsy Liley. Higdon-Boudreau observed that community-oriented reporting provides value by highlighting restaurant openings, soup kitchen fundraisers, and library events that foster civic participation.

The Fourth Estate and Media Literacy Challenges

Simultaneously, other regional outlets explored the broader mechanics of press freedom and reader evaluation. The Watertown Current examined the historical roots of journalism as the Fourth Estate, a title often attributed to British politician Edmund Burke to describe the press as an unofficial watchdog.

The Watertown Current highlighted past public seminars led by Mark Roby, former publisher of the Watertown Public Opinion, who advised audiences to vet media sources by analyzing political bias across multiple outlets. However, the publication noted several hurdles in this approach, including the time required to read diverse sources, the complexity of critical thinking, and the emotional stamina needed to process daily news.

Subscription Campaigns and Preservation Efforts

As the 86th National Newspaper Week continues through October 10, 2026, publishers are directly appealing to readers for financial backing to sustain operations. Messenger publisher Bridget Higdon-Boudreau outlined various contribution models, noting that annual print subscriptions for the Messenger cost $95, alongside online contribution portals and advertising options designed to maintain operations that have endured for 165 years. National Newspaper Week materials were distributed for outlets across the United States and Canada to emphasize the necessity of local funding, subscriptions, and community backing.