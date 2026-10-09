Liam Lawson F1 2027 Future: Racing Bulls Makes Nikola Tsolov Admission

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane remains relaxed regarding the Formula 1 2027 driver lineup, confirming that championship-leading Formula 2 driver Nikola Tsolov features in the team’s considerations alongside incumbent drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, despite having no immediate rush to finalize contracts.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Valuation Upside: Liam Lawson’s consistent point-scoring as the “best of the rest” solidifies his market value, though lack of a Red Bull main-team promotion path limits immediate podium upside for fantasy managers.

Liam Lawson’s consistent point-scoring as the “best of the rest” solidifies his market value, though lack of a Red Bull main-team promotion path limits immediate podium upside for fantasy managers. Rookie Risk: Nikola Tsolov’s strong F2 campaign makes him a high-volatility fantasy prospect should he secure the VCARB seat for 2027.

Nikola Tsolov’s strong F2 campaign makes him a high-volatility fantasy prospect should he secure the VCARB seat for 2027. Depth Chart Stability: Pundits like James Hinchliffe project the current Racing Bulls lineup to remain unchanged, maintaining stable baseline expectations for the garage’s output.

The 2027 Driver Equation at Racing Bulls

As Formula 1 grid chatter intensifies over future seats, Racing Bulls finds itself managing an embarrassment of riches. Alongside current standout Liam Lawson and rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad, Red Bull-backed junior Nikola Tsolov has emerged as a primary contender for a promotion. Tsolov leads the Formula 2 standings with six race wins in his debut campaign, placing him directly in the team’s crosshairs.

Yet, team principal Alan Permane has adopted a measured stance on when a final verdict will be reached. According to reporting by nzherald.co.nz, Permane emphasized that the team is under no immediate pressure to lock in its pairings. PlanetF1.com further reported Permane’s comments from the Spanish Grand Prix, where the team boss noted that while Tsolov naturally features in their long-term thinking, evaluating speed, pace, and broader organizational goals requires careful deliberation over the coming weeks.

Lawson’s Standing and Red Bull Demands

For Liam Lawson, the 2026 season has underscored both his utility to the wider Red Bull organization and the frustrations of a blocked path to the senior squad. As noted by nzherald.co.nz, Lawson has operated as the highest-placed driver outside of F1’s top four constructor teams, anchoring Racing Bulls’ points tally. When injuries struck the senior Red Bull outfit earlier in the year, Lawson was called upon to step into the RB22, scoring points in two of his three substitute appearances.

Despite those resilient performances, Red Bull ultimately committed its long-term seats to Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. That leaves Lawson reliant on retaining his Racing Bulls VCARB seat. PlanetF1.com noted that racing pundit James Hinchliffe, speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, expressed confidence that Lawson has done enough to justify holding his position, predicting that the current Racing Bulls lineup will remain intact for the 2027 campaign.

Driver Current Role / Series 2026 Season Highlights Status for 2027 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls / Red Bull (Stand-in) Scored bulk of Racing Bulls points; points finishes in Red Bull fill-in role Contending for Racing Bulls retention Nikola Tsolov Formula 2 (Championship Leader) Six F2 race wins; completed 690km in Imola TPC test Named “next in line” for F1 promotion Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls (Rookie) Strong debut campaign alongside Lawson Under evaluation by team management

Weighing Future Talent Against Immediate Performance

The core tension within the Racing Bulls boardroom centers on balancing immediate competitiveness against the junior team’s fundamental charter: developing talent for the future. While Tsolov completed a successful Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) outing at Imola—logging 690 kilometers in a 2024-spec machine—his control of the Formula 2 championship has faced late pressure from rival drivers, potentially influencing whether he contests a second F2 campaign or leaps straight to the grand prix grid.

Photo: planetf1.com

Permane acknowledged that the decision involves numerous background factors beyond raw lap time. As detailed in coverage from nzherald.co.nz, the organization evaluates what developing drivers can deliver both in the immediate term and down the road. With no strict deadline imposed by management, the evaluation window remains open as the global championship enters its final stretch.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.