Outrage Grows as Controversial Guinea-Bissau Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial Approved

A controversial clinical trial enrolling 14,000 infants in Guinea-Bissau has received ethics approval to proceed, dividing medical researchers over the decision to withhold the standard birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine from half the participants, The Guardian reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Intervention: The hepatitis B vaccine is normally administered to newborns at birth to prevent lifelong chronic infection, liver cancer, and cirrhosis.

The hepatitis B vaccine is normally administered to newborns at birth to prevent lifelong chronic infection, liver cancer, and cirrhosis. The Trial Design: Researchers will vaccinate half of the 14,000 newborn participants at birth while withholding the dose from the other half for the first six weeks of life.

Researchers will vaccinate half of the 14,000 newborn participants at birth while withholding the dose from the other half for the first six weeks of life. The Controversy: Public health experts argue the study unnecessarily exposes unvaccinated infants to a serious virus, violating standard medical ethics.

Ethical Approval Granted in Denmark and Guinea-Bissau

The research project cleared a critical regulatory hurdle this week when an ethics committee at the University of Southern Denmark voted to move forward. Officials in Guinea-Bissau also greenlit the study, which had been initially suspended by the country’s health minister earlier this year following international outcry, as reported by The Guardian.

The study is led by Danish researchers Peter Aaby and Christine Stabell Benn through the Bandim Health Project. The revised protocol dictates that researchers will test mothers for hepatitis B prior to birth. Infants born to positive mothers will receive the vaccine immediately and remain excluded from the trial, while babies of negative mothers may be enrolled.

The decision prompted immediate dissent within the academic community. Stig Børsen Hansen, one of the reviewers who presented the study to the Danish committee, resigned in protest on Friday. Three other committee members also stepped down, citing severe ethical concerns over enrolling newborns into a randomized trial where control-group infants risk acquiring an irreversible infection.

US Funding and International Opposition

Financial backing for the project includes $1.6 million set aside by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alongside private grants from the Pershing Square Foundation and the Bluebell Foundation, according to Ars Technica and Rolling Stone. The involvement of US funding has drawn fierce criticism from American pediatricians and global health organizations.

Photo: Ars Technica

Paul Offit, an infectious disease physician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, criticized the trial’s design in statements covered by The Guardian, noting that such a study could not gain authorization in the United States due to ethical standards. Henrik Støvring, a professor of statistics and pharmacometrics at Aarhus University, added that decades of clinical data confirm the vaccine’s protective benefits, making it unjustifiable to place infants in an unvaccinated control group.

The World Health Organization and the Africa CDC have previously opposed the trial’s premise. During a Thursday briefing, an Africa CDC official noted that discussions between the US and Guinea-Bissau remain ongoing regarding the study’s implementation.

Study Parameter Trial Protocol Details Target Population 14,000 newborns in Guinea-Bissau Intervention Arm Hepatitis B vaccine administered at birth Control Arm Hepatitis B vaccine withheld for the first six weeks of life Primary Financial Backers US CDC ($1.6 million), Pershing Square Foundation, Bluebell Foundation

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Infants born to mothers who test positive for hepatitis B are expressly excluded from the trial protocol and must receive the standard birth dose immediately. Hepatitis B is transmitted through contact with infectious blood or body fluids, and early-life infection carries a high probability of progressing to chronic liver disease. Parents or caregivers seeking guidance on infant immunization schedules should consult a qualified pediatrician or public health authority immediately.

References

Why the Hepatitis B Vaccine Trial in Guinea-Bissau Is So Controversial