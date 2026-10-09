Inter Miami Coach Kelly Gonzalez Urges Fans to Savour Lionel Messi

Inter Miami manager Kelly Gonzalez revealed that Lionel Messi will miss playing for Argentina until the final day of his life, while urging fans to savour the forward’s remaining club appearances following his international retirement. Speaking to ESPN ahead of the team’s fixture against DC United, Gonzalez reflected on Messi’s emotional farewell match against Benin.

Savouring the Final Chapter in Miami

Gonzalez described Messi’s international farewell as intensely personal. In the end, that moment belonged to him alone, it was his own time, Gonzalez told ESPN. All that mattered was that he enjoy it.

The Inter Miami coach acknowledged the profound void the 39-year-old forward leaves behind in the national team jersey. He will be missed in that shirt, of course, but today he is with us here, and we have to enjoy his presence with us now, Gonzalez stated. He too will miss it, from the day of his retirement until the last day of his life. I have no doubt that for him, the national team lay in wearing that shirt; he will always miss the impact he left and the legacy he built there.

Chasing New Challenges in the MLS

Messi maintains an uncompromising competitive drive on the training pitch. Gonzalez emphasized that the superstar continues to elevate the standards and training intensity for every teammate and staff member at the club.

Leo is someone who transmits a certain mentality every day; he demands that his team-mates, and every one of us, give 100% in every aspect, Gonzalez noted. You see it in every training session, and it is amazing. He is 39 years old, and yet he constantly chases new challenges.

Metric Inter Miami Status Eastern Conference Position 3rd Points Total 46 Matches Played 27 Recent Form (Last 5 League Matches) Winless (1 draw, 1 defeat in last 4)

Re-Entering the Domestic Push

Inter Miami returns to league action against DC United at Nou Stadium following the conclusion of the international break. The squad currently sits third in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points accumulated across 27 matches. However, the team enters the fixture mired in a five-match winless run in domestic play, which includes a draw and a defeat across their last four league outings.

Gonzalez and his technical staff will look to harness Messi’s renewed daily focus to break this domestic slump. The club previously secured a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on 16 September.