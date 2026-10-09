Summer H. Howell stars in Mike Flanagan’s Carrie adaptation

Twenty-two-year-old actress Summer H. Howell leads Prime Video’s new television adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie, debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival before premiering on the streamer, after a long audition process where she beat out 1,400 other actresses.

The Bottom Line

Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White in Prime Video’s eight-episode limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s debut novel, developed by showrunner Mike Flanagan.

The project reimagines the classic horror story through a contemporary lens focusing on social media, teenage isolation, and Gen Z realities.

How Summer H. Howell Landed the Iconic Role of Carrie White

For someone on the precipice of a major career shift, Howell approached the casting process with striking calm. She submitted her first audition tape in January 2025, followed by subsequent rounds of new scenes over the following months. Rather than feeling intimidated by the scale of the project, Howell experienced a strong sense of déjà vu, expressing confidence to her friends and family that she was on the right track.

The final hurdle involved a rigorous, hour-long work session with the casting team on a Friday in March 2025, during which she performed four demanding scenes. By April 1st—April Fools’ Day—Flanagan called her to tell her she had the part.

Mike Flanagan’s Modernized Television Adaptation

Unlike previous screen iterations, including Brian De Palma’s acclaimed 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek, Flanagan’s project marks the first time Stephen King’s debut novel has been adapted as a television series. The eight-episode limited series reframes the narrative for the year 2026. The storyline follows Carrie White as a teenager raised off the grid by her fiercely protective and fervently religious mother, Margaret—portrayed by Samantha Sloyan—who must navigate public high school following the death of her construction worker father.

Photo: yahoo.com

Flanagan explained that his version intentionally avoids depicting Carrie solely as a frightened and traumatized figure from the outset. Instead, the adaptation portrays her as an open, curious, and earnest young woman experiencing contemporary high school culture and casual cruelty in the digital age. This creative direction required a distinct approach to the character, moving away from direct emulations of previous performances.

Navigating the Horror Genre and Career Longevity

Howell is hardly a newcomer to the genre, having landed her first onscreen role at age 9 in Don Mancini’s Curse of Chucky. Her background in horror—including appearances in Harland Manor, All Fun and Games, and Night of the Reaper—provided the necessary resilience for demanding physical sequences.

Photo: teenvogue.com

Despite her established history in horror, Howell looks toward diversifying her resume. She has expressed interest in exploring action-adventure, dramedy, and traditional comedy.

Production Detail Specification Platform Prime Video Format Eight-episode limited series Showrunner Mike Flanagan Lead Cast Summer H. Howell, Samantha Sloyan Premiere Window Toronto International Film Festival debut, followed by October 7 streaming release