Super Graphic Block Party Benefits Midwest Princess Project

The West Lot of The Shrine will host The Super Graphic Block Party on October 21 and October 22 to support The Midwest Princess Project, axs.com reported. Running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both dates, the event directs all net proceeds straight to The Midwest Princess Project to supply essential resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

Philanthropic Mission and Attendance Details

Organizers confirmed that pop star Chappell Roan will not be present at the daytime festivities. Attendance at the block party does not require a ticket to the evening concert.

Entertainment, Contests, and Local Vendors

Visitors stepping onto the West Lot will find an array of entertainment and community-focused activities. The lineup features drag performers and DJs, alongside local artists and vendors displaying their work. Attendees can also participate in a costume contest, pose at Chappell Roan-themed photo ops, and browse merchandise with first-access opportunities to buy Super Graphic Spectacular gear.

Regional Outreach and On-Site Incentives

The afternoon also emphasizes regional engagement and outreach. Local LGBTQ+ organizations will host community booths alongside various volunteer opportunities. Food trucks and beverage stands will operate throughout the grounds, while ticket giveaways for the evening’s main show offer additional incentives for early arrivers.

Exclusive Evening Access for Concert Ticket Holders

For fans who already secured admission to the nighttime concert, organizers have arranged exclusive access. Ticket holders can enter the block party during a dedicated evening window running from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on their specific event night.