Stéphane Vial leads new Quebec study on emotional support tools

Researchers at the Université de Montréal and the École de design are seeking adult participants across Quebec for a pilot study evaluating a non-therapeutic conversational agent designed for emotional support. Led by psychiatrist Alexandre Hudon and researcher Stéphane Vial, the project examines user satisfaction, trust, and usability.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What is being tested? A digital chatbot intended for emotional support, operating strictly in a non-therapeutic context.

A digital chatbot intended for emotional support, operating strictly in a non-therapeutic context. Who can participate? French-speaking adults aged 18 and older residing in Quebec with internet access.

French-speaking adults aged 18 and older residing in Quebec with internet access. What does participation involve? Interacting with the tool at home for one to two weeks, completing a 20-to-30-minute online questionnaire, and optionally joining a virtual focus group.

Assessing Emotional Support Tools in Non-Therapeutic Contexts

The pilot study focuses specifically on how users interact with conversational artificial intelligence when no formal clinical treatment is administered. The investigation measures the feasibility, acceptability, and overall user experience of the technology. Researchers are tracking metrics related to user satisfaction, trust in the conversational agent, and the stated intention to reuse the system.

Stéphane Vial, director of the Cercle Diament research-innovation laboratory in digital design and mental health, serves as the principal investigator for the broader research project titled “Les Québécois face aux agents conversationnels de soutien émotionnel: perceptions, imaginaires et enjeux éthiques.” The initiative is funded in part by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). The study runs in partnership with the Association québécoise pour la prévention du suicide (AQPS).

Study Parameter Detail Target Population French-speaking adults (18+) residing in Quebec Duration of Use One to two weeks from home Evaluation Methods Online questionnaire (20-30 minutes) and optional virtual focus group Key Metrics User satisfaction, trust, usability, and reusage intention

Development and Technological Context

Stéphane Vial is also the founder and president of Mentallys, the enterprise that developed the conversational tool currently undergoing evaluation. Alongside this research, Vial published a book titled Petit lexique vivant sur l’intelligence artificielle, released on Amazon. Written with the assistance of artificial intelligence, the work covers 91 notions designed to explain how AI functions. Marcello Vitali-Rosati, a professor at the Université de Montréal, reviewed each page critically as a peer and signed the preface.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals experiencing acute psychological distress, severe depressive symptoms, or thoughts of self-harm should avoid relying on digital support tools and instead seek immediate intervention from licensed healthcare professionals, emergency services, or crisis lines.

References