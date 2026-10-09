25 Years Max Sentence for Man Who Pleaded Guilty in Richmond Mass Shooting

Drevon Jackson-Brown, 26, pleaded guilty to felony murder and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with a Feb. 21 mass shooting in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. The early-morning violence outside Liquid Cafe left two people dead and seven others wounded, drawing swift condemnation from city leaders over alcohol, a street fight, and easy access to guns in entertainment districts.

The plea hearing, held on Friday, included an amendment by prosecutors reducing the original first-degree murder charge down to felony murder. According to prosecutors, Jackson-Brown fired into a crowd during the chaotic confrontation, setting off the sequence of events that culminated in the death of Genesis Jones of Petersburg. Prosecutors acknowledged in court that while Jackson-Brown’s gunfire initiated the bloodshed, he did not fire the specific bullet that struck Jones in the back, noting that surveillance footage captured her facing him as he discharged his weapon.

The tragedy unfolded after bars and nightclubs closed in the city’s entertainment district, where Jones was visiting with loved ones to celebrate her younger brother’s birthday. Investigators said a physical fight between women from two separate groups escalated rapidly when firearms were introduced. According to prosecutors, Jackson-Brown obtained a firearm from a friend and opened fire into the gathering crowd. Defense counsel countered that Jackson-Brown was initially attempting to break up the fight and retrieved a weapon only after observing individuals pointing guns directly at him.

Legal Terms and Sentencing Roadmap

Under the terms of the negotiated plea agreement, prosecutors agreed that Jackson-Brown’s sentence will not exceed 25 years in prison. During the court appearance, Jackson-Brown declined to make any personal statement. The court ordered a presentence report, setting the formal sentencing hearing for Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

The defendant was one of several individuals arrested and criminally charged in the wake of the fatal shooting. The violence prompted scrutiny from local officials regarding public safety measures in Shockoe Bottom. Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards criticized the suspects for carrying weapons to social events, stating that poor decision-making ultimately cost two people their lives and wounded other people. Richmond Mayor Danny Avula condemned the incident as absolutely unacceptable, pointing to how quickly fistfights deteriorated once firearms entered the equation.

Community Impact and Unresolved Court Proceedings

For families of the victims, the legal proceedings offer little consolation. Tangee Massey, the mother of Genesis Jones, previously expressed her enduring sorrow over the loss of her daughter, who was an innocent bystander to the violence.

Photo: richmond.com

I feel empty, frustrated. I’m sad. I just want my daughter back, knowing in reality that won’t happen, Massey said regarding the fatal shooting.

The tragedy also struck Jackson-Brown’s own family directly; the Feb. 21 shooting claimed the life of his 42-year-old brother, Dominic Jackson of Henrico, making him one of the two fatalities resulting from the night’s gunfire. With Jackson-Brown’s guilty plea now entered on the court docket, attention shifts toward the upcoming February sentencing date.