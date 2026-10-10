Trump Announces Russian Diesel Deal as Zelenskyy Condemns Move

President Donald Trump announced a controversial deal to import Russian diesel into the United States on Friday, sparking immediate fury from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who condemned the move as a gift to Vladimir Putin. The agreement involves suspending US sanctions on Russian diesel exports until April 7.

The Bottom Line

President Trump announced an immediate release of over 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel to lower soaring US fuel prices ahead of the midterms.

The US Treasury issued a temporary license suspending sanctions on Russian diesel exports until April 7, while other Russian assets remain frozen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply criticized the pact, warning that a gift to Putin will not secure peace and will only invite further terror.

Diesel Imports and the Midterm Inflation Pressure

The White House confirmed the arrangement on Friday as part of an effort to lower skyrocketing domestic fuel prices. The Iran war, which began in February, choked off the strategic Strait of Hormuz—a choke point that historically handled 20% of global oil supplies, according to reporting by The Guardian. While gasoline prices strained motorists, the soaring cost of diesel inflicted severe political damage on Republicans and President Trump ahead of the November midterms.

Diesel serves as the primary fuel for the American supply chain, hitting farmers, ranchers, and truckers hard. According to data cited by BBC News, the average US diesel price reached a record high of $6.53 a gallon at the end of September before dropping slightly to $6.28. In response to this economic strain, Trump announced via Truth Social that Putin agreed to supply over 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately to the American and global marketplace, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and a million tonnes thereafter. Based on refinery conditions, Trump added that a further three million tonnes would be delivered shortly.

Market Realities and Economic Skepticism

Financial analysts immediately questioned whether Russia possesses the capacity to deliver these promised volumes. Tim Armitage, an investment strategist at Quilter Cheviot, noted that the initial figures mentioned by Trump were relatively small. Armitage explained to the BBC that the first tranche equates to approximately 2.25m barrels, whereas daily US consumption hovers around 3.8m barrels. Consequently, the release will not make a material difference to pump prices in the US, though it appears to be a desperate move by Trump to lower inflation.

Metric / Detail Reported Figure Context First Tranche of Diesel 300,000 tonnes (~2.25m barrels) Released immediately to US and global markets US Daily Consumption ~3.8m barrels Highlights the modest scale of the initial import Average US Diesel Price $6.28 per gallon (down from $6.53) Stung consumers and drove broad inflation Sanctions Suspension End Date April 7 Temporary Treasury license for Russian diesel exports

Adding to the supply constraints, Russia has experienced two waves of severe domestic fuel shortages this year. These shortages stem from targeted Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries. While Trump expressed displeasure over those refinery attacks, blaming them for rising fuel prices, Zelenskyy defended them as a direct response to Russia’s ongoing campaign against Ukraine’s energy sector.

Photo: bbc.com

Political Fallout and International Condemnation

The deal upended years of Western pressure on the Kremlin and alienated international allies. In the UK, a government spokesperson stated that its position on Russia could not be clearer and that London would maintain pressure through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed. Meanwhile, US Democrats slammed the agreement for undercutting a law signed just last month that directed the administration to impose steep tariffs on Russian oil and gas importers.

The sharpest rebuke came from Kyiv. Zelenskyy told Axios that the deal looked like a happy birthday present for Putin—who turned 74 earlier in the week—and denounced it as an investment in a prolonged war. In a social media post, Zelenskyy warned that Russia would repay the diesel with further terror, urging the United States to maintain a strong conversation with Moscow rather than a weak one.