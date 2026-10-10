Marvel Announces Zombies Specials, Spider-Man Date, and New Live-Action Series

Brad Winderbaum announced three upcoming Halloween specials for Marvel Zombies and a new live-action series titled Zodiac during a panel at New York Comic Con.

The Bottom Line

Marvel Zombies returns for three two-part special events each October from 2027 through 2029, starting with Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier.

A new live-action series titled Zodiac is currently casting, begins production in 2027, and arrives on Disney+ in 2028.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 13, 2027, following a first season where Norman Osborn mentors Peter Parker.

New York Comic Con Marvel Panel Reveals Expanded Animation Slate

Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, Animation and Comics, shared the news on the Empire Stage at New York Comic Con. Fans can look forward to Marvel Zombies: Winter Soldier arriving for Halloween 2027, followed by Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu for Halloween 2028, and concluding with Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian for Halloween 2029.

Created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, the original Marvel Zombies debuted last year as a four-episode series. That initial run featured MCU actors including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and Iman Vellani lending their voices.

Spider-Man Season 2 and X-Men ’97 Updates

Showrunner Jeff Trammell announced the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 premiere date of January 13, 2027, on Disney+. Trammell debuted the Season 2 poster and screened an exclusive preview for the crowd. The first 10-episode season featured Hudson Thames voicing Peter Parker along an alternate path where Norman Osborn, not Tony Stark, mentors the young hero.

Winderbaum also gave fans an early look at X-Men ’97 Season 3, which Marvel renewed last October.

Live-Action Additions and Zodiac Casting

The panel covered Marvel Television’s live-action slate alongside animation. An exclusive preview of the third and final season of Daredevil: Born Again—slated to stream in 2027—was presented by Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones, with Yahoo reporting that the upcoming season will showcase a complete Defenders reunion alongside Jones returning as Danny Rand/Iron Fist. Meanwhile, VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany and James Spader joined showrunner Terry Matalas for a surprise screening of Episode 1 ahead of that series’ October 14 Disney+ premiere.

Photo: yahoo.com

Winderbaum also announced Zodiac, a new live-action series currently casting. Zodiac goes into production in 2027 and comes to Disney+ in 2028.