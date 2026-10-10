Kalshi Hires Former FBI Agent Sean Fern to Lead Anti-Money Laundering Team

Prediction market platform Kalshi has hired former FBI agent Sean Fern to run its newly established anti-money laundering team, as state and federal regulators ramp up legal scrutiny on the fast-growing betting sector. NPR reported that Fern, who also worked as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn during his career in public service, will oversee compliance efforts to monitor suspicious and potentially criminal behavior on the platform.

The appointment comes at a time of extraordinary growth for Kalshi. According to data from the tracking firm TickerTracker, the platform has surpassed $260 billion in trades so far this year. That figure already triples the total trading volume recorded across the entirety of 2025.

Building Defenses Against Financial Crimes

As prediction markets evolve from niche websites into massive financial exchanges, operators face the same regulatory hurdles that once engulfed the cryptocurrency sector during its early-decade expansion. In an interview with NPR, Fern outlined his core mission for the platform.

I want to make sure it’s a hard place to launder money or evade sanctions and commit fraud. On a day-to-day basis, that involves knowing who our customers are, knowing where their money comes from, and making sure we aren’t doing business with sanctioned entities or parties. And when something looks off or looks suspicious, we can catch it and make referrals to law enforcement.

This structural pivot bears a striking resemblance to strategies deployed by major crypto platforms years ago. During the crypto boom of the early 2020s, digital asset exchanges like Binance brought in former federal prosecutors and law enforcement agents to bolster compliance divisions. That era ultimately culminated in high-profile enforcement actions, including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao pleading guilty to money laundering charges. Kalshi is consciously tapping Fern to steer clear of a similar scandal.

Photo: paprclips.com

Before entering the private sector, Fern served as a special agent on the FBI’s international corruption squad. In that role, he helped lead the complex investigation into the multibillion-dollar bribery scheme tied to Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.

Navigating Regulatory Heat Over Insider Betting

Beyond money laundering concerns, Kalshi is leaning on Fern’s investigative background to shore up its credibility regarding market manipulation and insider trading. The platform currently allows users to wager on an eclectic mix of outcomes, ranging from professional sports events and public statements by politicians to the definitive results of elections.

Federal investigators and regulators in Washington have responded to these markets with skepticism, launching criminal probes into alleged platform abuses. Earlier this year, regulators reached a settlement with former U.S. Representative George Santos regarding market manipulation allegations. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have pursued criminal indictments against a former U.S. Army soldier and an ex-Google employee for allegedly trading on non-public information via Kalshi’s primary competitor, Polymarket. In August, regulators also fined a former teleprompter operator for using advance notice of presidential speeches to secure profits on Kalshi’s mention markets.

Elisabeth Diana, a spokeswoman for Kalshi, explained that the influx of traditional financial institutions—including banks and hedge funds—has made robust financial crime safeguards an absolute necessity. “We are growing up,” Diana told NPR. PitchBook currently estimates Kalshi’s valuation to be around $40 billion, with a current staff of 250 employees and plans to double that headcount over the next six months.

During his tenure in federal law enforcement, Fern’s casework extended beyond corporate corruption. He also served as a lead prosecutor in the high-profile trial of OneTaste, an “orgasmic meditation” wellness company whose leadership received prison sentences following convictions on forced labor conspiracy charges.