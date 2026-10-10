How Police Caught Thailand’s Worst Serial Killer Aem Cyanide

In Thailand, a historic string of cyanide poisonings culminated in the identification of a suspect dubbed the country’s most prolific serial killer by senior law enforcement.

The Investigation and the Toll of Aem Cyanide

The Royal Thai Police identified 15 victims linked to the cyanide poisonings across various Thai provinces. Surachate Hakparn, who served as deputy police chief from 2022 to 2024, characterized the suspect as the most prolific serial killer in Thai history. “She’s killed more people than Jack the Ripper, the Zodiac and BTK (did individually),” he charged, referencing notorious historical criminals.

Thailand's worst suspected serial killer, 'Am Cyanide' | ABC News

Among those three comparative figures cited by law enforcement, only Dennis Rader—known by the BTK moniker, which stands for Bind, Torture, Kill—was ever caught by authorities.

The Sole Survivor’s Account

The sprawling criminal case came to light largely through the persistence of victims and a singular survivor. Pla, who was 36 years old at the time of the events, began researching symptoms of cyanide poisoning online after experiencing severe physical distress. She found that the markers matched her symptoms precisely, including difficulty breathing and stiff hands. “At that moment, I was very shocked,” she stated regarding her realization.

Thailand's ‘Cyanide Serial Killer’. How She Was FINALLY Caught.

Pla remains the only known survivor among the 15 victims formally identified by investigators in the sequence of poisoning cases. Closed-circuit television footage played a crucial role in helping authorities piece together the movements of the accused and expose the extent of the crimes.

Key Investigation Metric Recorded Detail Confirmed Victims Identified 15 individuals Timeline Commencement Dating as far back as 2015 Primary Suspect Moniker Aem Cyanide Sole Identified Survivor Pla (age 36 at discovery)

The scale of the police response reflects the unprecedented nature of the crimes in Thailand’s modern judicial history.