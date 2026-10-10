Delta Air Lines Slashes 2026 Profit Outlook on Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines slashed its full-year 2026 profit outlook to between $5.10 and $5.60 per share on an adjusted basis, down from July projections of $6.50 to $7.50, as persistent fuel cost surges weigh heavily on the carrier’s bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Delta cut its full-year free cash flow target to $2.5 billion, falling short of earlier expectations for up to $4 billion.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share reached $1.72 on $17.59 billion in adjusted revenue, marking the first time in two years the airline missed Wall Street expectations.

CEO Ed Bastian stated that higher fares—reflecting a $6 billion annual fuel cost increase—have not suppressed travel demand across business and leisure channels.

Fuel Price Volatility Compresses Margins and Earnings

Jet fuel prices in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico region nearly doubled to $4.34 on Thursday compared with $2.19 a year earlier, according to FactSet data cited by CNBC. The ongoing price surge, which intensified after the Iran war began in February, forced Delta to absorb $1.6 billion in higher fuel costs during the third quarter alone.

For the quarter ending in September, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) posted net income of $756 million, or $1.15 per share, representing a 47% decline from $1.42 billion, or $2.17 per share, reported during the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, the carrier reported earnings of $1.72 per share, missing the $1.75 consensus estimate tracked by LSEG. Adjusted revenue reached $17.59 billion, trailing analyst expectations of $17.67 billion.

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Financial Metric Q3 2026 Reported Wall Street Consensus Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.72 $1.75 Adjusted Total Revenue $17.59 billion $17.67 billion GAAP Net Income $756 million Not Available

Premium Segments and Loyalty Drive Revenue Resilience

Demand for travel remained strong across multiple tiers of service despite macroeconomic headwinds. Premium revenue advanced 18% year-over-year to $6.82 billion, while main cabin sales grew a more modest 12% to $6.8 billion, according to the sources. Loyalty revenue also climbed 18%, and cargo revenue increased 29%.

Management attributes this performance to structural durability built over prior years, with premium and loyalty segments accounting for 61% of total revenue. CEO Ed Bastian noted in an interview that higher fares are successfully passing along the carrier’s rising expenses. The consumer response continues to be quite strong. We’re seeing it across all channels, all cabins of service, all geographies, business, leisure, Bastian told CNBC.

Delta Air Lines cuts 2026 forecast on fuel surge, but CEO says demand is still strong

Fourth-Quarter Projections and Fleet Connectivity Disputes

Looking ahead to the final quarter of the year, Delta forecasts revenue growth of approximately 20% compared with the same period in 2025. Fourth-quarter earnings are projected between $1.15 and $1.65 per share, based on an expected all-in fuel price of about $4.25 per gallon, which includes a partial offset from the company’s refinery operations in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

Operational strategies also include expanding onboard connectivity. Delta recently announced plans to integrate Amazon Kuiper satellite internet across its fleet. This decision drew public criticism on X from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after a travel blog reported that Bastian told staff the airline did not want to partner with SpaceX. Bastian dismissed the dispute during his CNBC interview, stating that everyone’s entitled to their opinion and noting that preliminary talks with SpaceX six years ago did not scale.

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For the full year, Delta plans to pay down more than $2 billion in debt, targeting a debt level of approximately 2.2 times by the end of 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.