England beat Greece 3-1 in Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final

England secured a 3-1 victory over Greece in Crete during the first leg of their Women’s World Cup play-off semi-final, putting Sarina Wiegman’s side in a strong position ahead of the return fixture at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The upcoming second leg at the King Power Stadium heavily favors an England side carrying a comfortable two-goal cushion into home turf.

Tactical Breakdown of the Cretan Clash

The fixture in Crete tested England's patience early on, with the visitors needing to spend time managing some nervous moments before establishing dominance. Lauren James thought she had broken the deadlock early in the match, but the effort was chalked off due to an offside infringement.

The breakthrough arrived through Georgia Stanway, whose strike marked her fifth goal of the qualifying campaign to send England into the half-time interval with a narrow lead. Maya Le Tissier doubled the advantage with a clinical finish—her maiden senior international goal—before Alessia Russo added a third to effectively take the game away from the hosts and secure a 3-1 cushion.

Russo, Stanway & Le Tissier star in WIN! 🌟 | Greece 1-3 England | FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers

European Play-Off Picture and Path B Dynamics

While England look toward their Tuesday fixture in Leicester—with the winner advancing to face either Slovakia or Ukraine—the wider European play-off landscape took shape elsewhere. Belgium carved out a narrow 1-0 advantage against Poland in Leuven thanks to Elena Dhont’s strike in the added time of the first half. Carla Ward’s squad now holds the aggregate edge heading into the return leg in Gdansk, with the victors of that tie facing either Slovakia or Ukraine in the next round for a place at next summer’s tournament.

Fixture Result Venue for Second Leg Greece vs. England 1 – 3 King Power Stadium Belgium vs. Poland 1 – 0 Gdansk Albania vs. Wales 0 – 1 TBD Czechia vs. Scotland 0 – 2 TBD Northern Ireland vs. Portugal 0 – 4 TBD

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.