Hotel Real de Santander Hosts Breast Cancer Charity Gala on October 19

The Hotel Real in Santander will host a charity gala against breast cancer on Monday, October 19, featuring a fashion show directed by designer Paula Alegría, with tickets priced at 20 euros to support nurse-led health education programs for vulnerable women.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Screening Shift: Public health protocols now recommend starting routine mammography screening at 45 years of age to catch early malignant changes.

Public health protocols now recommend starting routine mammography screening at 45 years of age to catch early malignant changes. Localized Survival: When breast cancer is diagnosed exclusively within the breast tissue, the five-year survival rate exceeds 99%.

When breast cancer is diagnosed exclusively within the breast tissue, the five-year survival rate exceeds 99%. Support Infrastructure: Funds raised from events like the Santander gala directly target educational health initiatives for vulnerable and socially excluded women.

The 20-Euro Charity Gala at Hotel Real de Santander

On Monday, October 19, at 20:00 hours, the Hotel Real de Santander will host the annual gala organized by the Asociación de Creadores de Cantabria. The event raises funds for the Fundación Enfermería Cantabria, with tickets priced at 20 euros available at various Santander retail locations, including Corsetería Amada Lois, Sandra Alonso Moda Personal, María Jesús Gil Joyas, DiKsí by Amaya Bezanilla, the Allegra showroom, and at the hotel entrance on the evening of the event. The gala will coincide with the commemoration of World Breast Cancer Research Day, an education and awareness initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) that serves as the epicenter of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and has grown into a global phenomenon known as Pink October, originating from the first American Cancer Society campaigns dating back to 1985.

Photo: cantabrialiberal.com

The evening centers on a traditional fashion show directed by Cantabrian designer Paula Alegría. Models for the runway will include real women of various ages and professions, encompassing patients and survivors of breast cancer. Dancer and choreographer Monty Lima will direct the live performances and stage production accompanying the presentation of Alegría’s Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 collection for the ‘Allegra’ brand. The event will take place at 20:00 hours featuring live acts and performances directed by dancer and choreographer Monty Lima.

Mayor Gema Igual emphasized the city’s support for diagnosed individuals and their families during the presentation of the event. Igual encouraged public participation and urged women to undergo necessary medical screenings without fear.

Eurostars Hotel Real

Epidemiological Burden and the Importance of Early Detection

Breast cancer remains the second most frequent malignancy diagnosed in Spain. Projections indicate approximately 40,000 new diagnoses in 2026, with over half a million women currently living with the condition in the country. Advances in oncological research, preventive measures, and early diagnostic protocols have driven the five-year survival rate to 87.8% nationally.

Clinical Metric Statistical Benchmark Annual New Diagnoses (Spain, 2026 estimate) ~40,000 cases Prevalence (Living with diagnosis) >500,000 women Overall 5-Year Survival Rate 87.8% Localized Tumor 5-Year Survival Rate >99% Screening Participation (Spain) 70%

Affected women routinely demand comprehensive care, professional support, and clear communication to actively participate in their therapeutic decision-making processes.